INDUSTRIAL-COMMERCIAL-INSTITUTIONAL CONSTRUCTION SECTOR COMPLETES COLLECTIVE BARGAINING WITHOUT LABOUR DISRUPTION

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's unionized Industrial-Commercial-Institutional (ICI) construction sector has completed collective bargaining and successfully achieved 25 ratified renewal collective agreements without labour disruption. These collective agreements set the terms and conditions of employment for 80,000 unionized trades people in Ontario.

"We are pleased that our 22 Employer Bargaining Agencies (EBAs) were able to work with their union partners to achieve ratified collective agreements", said Wayne Peterson, Executive Director of the Construction Employers Coordinating Council of Ontario (CECCO). "Across our EBAs, an average wage increase of eight percent over three years was achieved", Peterson added.

Every day in Ontario, employers and workers in the ICI sector are working to build the province. Workers range from mechanical to electrical, crane operators to drywallers to plumbers, working on projects that include hospitals, schools, government and industrial buildings, and other key pieces of infrastructure. The success of the sector is directly related to the strong partnerships between contractors, workers and unions.

"Collective bargaining will resume again in three years, and we plan to use this time wisely. We will continue working and reinforcing the union advantage within the ICI sector, which includes safe work spaces, well-paying jobs and excellent training and development programs," Peterson said. "ICI unions and contractors share the same goal – to keep their members working, while remaining competitive and offering a good wage package to those currently working and those who want to join the trades."

CECCO was established in 1979 by the unionized construction industry to coordinate collective bargaining on behalf of designated Employer Bargaining Agencies responsible for the negotiation of province-wide single-trade agreements applicable to the ICI sectors of the construction industry.

