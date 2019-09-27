Industria Metals Inc. Closes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Industria Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on September 20, 2019, it completed a private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,200,000 common shares ("Shares") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $60,000.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the appointment of certain persons as directors and officers of the Company and associated matters. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the directors and officers may not perform their roles as currently expected. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

SOURCE Industria Metals Inc.

For further information: Industria Metals Inc., Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3, (604) 684-8725