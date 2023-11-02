Indulge in Nostalgia with the Beloved Classic, Now Available at Fine Food Retailers

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Prepare your taste buds for an irresistible journey down memory lane as La Rocca announces the highly anticipated relaunch of their Super Caramel Crunch™ Cake. This beloved classic is set to hit shelves at fine food retailers this November.

For years, the Super Caramel Crunch™ Cake has captured the hearts of dessert enthusiasts with its perfect harmony of buttery caramel, velvety layers of not-too-sweet whipped cream, and that signature satisfying crunch. Its iconic blend of flavours and textures has made it a staple at celebrations and gatherings, earning a cherished spot in the hearts of Canadians from coast to coast.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Super Caramel Crunch™ Cake, a true emblem of La Rocca's commitment to crafting desserts that not only delight the taste buds but also mark special occasions, "said Michael Givens, President at La Rocca. "Our team has worked passionately to ensure that every bite encapsulates the same magic that has made it an iconic favourite for years. It's not just a cake; it's a sweet tradition that has become synonymous with joyous moments."

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, sharing a moment with loved ones, or simply indulging in life's pleasures, the Super Caramel Crunch™ Cake offers a slice of nostalgia that's ready to be savoured once again. La Rocca invites all dessert aficionados to experience the joy of this timeless treat.

The relaunch of the Super Caramel Crunch™ Cake is set to take place this November and will be available at fine food retailers nationwide. To stay updated on the latest news and release information, visit the official La Rocca website at www.LaRoccaCakes.com or follow them on social media @LaRoccaCakes & @LaRoccaCreativeKitchen.

About La Rocca:

La Rocca has been a leading name in the dessert industry since 1986. Committed to creating artisanal desserts that combine innovation with time-honoured traditions, La Rocca delights in crafting cakes that bring joy to every occasion. With a passion for tradition, quality and a dedication to excellence, La Rocca continues to redefine dessert experiences for enthusiasts across Canada, the United States, and as far away as the Middle East.

