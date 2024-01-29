Indulge in a unique culinary experience at this new asian infused destination, Glass Kitchen

Created by Chef Keith Pears, this brunch to dinner experience is a blend of tradition, innovation and heartfelt memories

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Introducing Glass Kitchen , located in Markham and led by award-winning chef, Keith Pears, looking to share his inventive approach to third-culture cooking. Every dish is carefully curated with the freshest ingredients to guarantee a dining journey that transcends the ordinary, creating an unforgettable brunch or dinner experience. Embark on a gastronomic journey like no other as Glass Kitchen proudly opens its doors on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Chef Keith Pears (CNW Group/Glass Kitchen) Glass Kitchen (CNW Group/Glass Kitchen)

'Glass Kitchen' represents green glass, otherwise known as Jade which holds a special meaning as it pays tribute to Keith's beloved grandmother, Jade. Her love and passion for cooking inspired Keith throughout his culinary journey, and her memory continues to guide him in creating incredible dishes. Each creation at Glass Kitchen is a blend of tradition, innovation, and heartfelt memories that Chef Keith has infused into his cooking.

"The space we've created at Glass Kitchen is fueled by my passion and unwavering love for food that truly knows no boundaries, says Chef Keith Pears, Executive Chef at Glass Kitchen. "Whether you're joining us for brunch or dinner, we hope you have a memorable culinary experience and feel the purpose behind every dish.

Growing up in Vancouver, surrounded by a family of talented chefs, including his parents, Keith discovered his passion for cooking at a very young age. His grandma owned a Chinese-Western cafe where Keith would soak in the love, flavours, and traditions that made their food so special. Throughout his career he has climbed the ranks at various prestigious restaurants such as Teahouse in Stanley Park, Delta Hotels by Marriott and the W Hotel. Along the way, he gained recognition and acclaim in various food competitions, such as Best of the West, Chopped Canada and most recently, winning the National Selection for Bocuse d'Or. Keith will be representing Canada in the 2025 B'ocuse d'Or Finals in Lyon.

With his extensive expertise, Keith brings a unique level of creativity, and dedication to the table. The menu at Glass Kitchen includes diverse flavours to innovative fusions, drawing inspiration from his family's cultural traditions.

Glass Kitchen officially opens its doors on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10 am at 505 Hwy 7 Unit 98 & 99. For more information, restaurant hours and more, please visit glasskitchencanada.com or visit them on social media @glasskitchencanada . Media assets can be found HERE .

About Glass Kitchen

Glass Kitchen is located in Markham and led by award-winning chef, Keith Pears, looking to share his inventive approach to third-culture cooking. Every dish is carefully curated with the freshest ingredients to guarantee a dining journey that transcends the ordinary, creating an unforgettable brunch or dinner experience. For more information please visit glasskitchencanada.com .

SOURCE Glass Kitchen

For further information: high-res imagery, or dining and interview requests, please contact: Alanna Fallis, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected]