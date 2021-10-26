INDOCHINO Named Proud Partner of Los Angeles Rams

INDOCHINO will serve as an outfit designer and suit provider of the Rams, giving members of the organization including players, coaches, and staff an opportunity to dress in the brand's signature custom suits and blazers. They will each customize their fabric, choosing their lapel style, buttons, monograms and more. Their personalized garments will be made to their measurements and worn throughout the year.

Leveraging key moments in the NFL season, the Rams and INDOCHINO will engage fans through multiple activations. Highlights include a custom content series, which will see Rams players design outfits to wear for their arrival to SoFi Stadium on gamedays. The Rams and INDOCHINO will come together in the community to give a select group of local high school and college students the chance to suit up for a professional future. The Rams and INDOCHINO will collaborate on additional programs throughout the year.

"It's an honor to be joining forces with an iconic team such as the Los Angeles Rams to excite fans and expand our reach in Southern California," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "Collaborating with the Rams to suit up the team and create highly engaging content offers an unrivalled opportunity to inspire a generation of football fans to look and feel like a pro in one-of-a-kind apparel."

"We are pleased to welcome INDOCHINO to the Rams family," said Jason Griffiths, Rams vice president of partnership sales. "INDOCHINO is a global leader in their industry and we look forward to working with them to engage our team and fans in unique and stylish ways."

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES RAMS



The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

For more information, visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a- kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com.

