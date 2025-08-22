INDOCHINO Announces new Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

The archive lives on with refinement in the details.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO, the global leader in made-to-measure suiting, announces the launch of its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, a modern tribute to the enduring power of tailoring. Rather than chasing reinvention, this year's collection sharpens INDOCHINO's foundations by refining iconic patterns, elevated fabrics, and timeless silhouettes for the modern wardrobe.

This season draws on tailoring's most recognizable signatures and renders them with fresh precision. Rich wool blends, Italian moleskins, and architectural checks anchor the collection with timeless strength, while Italian twills, tonal herringbones, and stretch wools bring comfort and movement. Liberty Fabrics return as a highlight to INDOCHINO's shirting library, introducing new florals, microprints, and structured lines to expand the full offering. Across suiting and separates, wool-silk blends, flannel textures, and cream moleskin highlight the tactile relationship between comfort and sophistication.

"Our Fall/Winter 2025 collection doesn't chase novelty for its own sake," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "It builds on the pieces our customers return to again and again. True innovation comes through refinement, and this season is about delivering classics with sharper focus and modern ease."

Collection Highlights

The Return of the Check: Glen plaids and bold multi-checks reaffirm tailoring's most iconic pattern.

Softened Structure: Italian twills, tonal herringbones, and stretch wools balance structure with comfort.

Expanded Shirting: The latest Liberty Fabrics reimagine florals, microprints, and architectural detail.

Luxury in Layers: Wool-silk blends, flannel textures, and cream moleskin bring warmth and sophistication.

For INDOCHINO, Fall/Winter 2025 represents a confident continuation of its tailoring legacy. Archival in spirit, but designed for the present, this collection underscores the brand's belief that style endures when it is rooted in precision, substance, and refinement. Book your showroom appointment to see the full collection assortment, available in full exclusively in showroom.

About INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO is a global leader in made-to-measure apparel. Founded in 2007, the brand offers customizable garments crafted to each customer's precise measurements and delivered directly to their door. With almost 60 showrooms and 37 Nordstrom shop-in-shops across North America, INDOCHINO is redefining the retail experience through personalized service, modern design, and a seamless omnichannel approach.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each custom garment is made to the customer's precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

