INDOCHINO Brings Custom Suits to Troy, MI: New Showroom Now Open at Somerset Collection

DETROIT, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO, the global leader in made-to-measure apparel, is thrilled to bring its custom clothing experience to the Troy community with the official opening of its newest showroom at the prestigious Somerset Collection. This milestone highlights INDOCHINO's focus on retail expansion and its mission to deliver the made-to-measure experience to customers throughout North America.

INDOCHINO, Somerset Collection (CNW Group/Indochino Apparel Inc.)

This new showroom offers customers the opportunity to design one-of-a-kind garments with the guidance of expert Style Guides. Customers can explore hundreds of premium fabrics and customization options, choosing everything from lapels and linings to buttons and monograms, before having their garments crafted to their exact measurements and delivered directly to their door.

"We're excited to officially open our doors at Somerset Collection and be part of such an iconic retail destination," said Drew Green, President & CEO of INDOCHINO. "Our showrooms are at the heart of what makes the INDOCHINO experience so special, and this opening is another step forward in bringing made-to-measure to more people across North America."

INDOCHINO invites the Troy and greater Detroit community to celebrate this exciting new chapter. Visitors are encouraged to stop by, meet the team, and experience firsthand how INDOCHINO is redefining custom clothing. From weddings to workdays, or just celebrating life's moments, the Somerset Collection showroom is ready to help customers design their perfect fit.

About INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO is the global leader for made-to-measure apparel, bringing together in-store and online experiences in a seamless way. Customers can visit a showroom in their area for professional measurements and expert guidance, order online using saved measurements, or take their own measurements at home. Every garment is crafted to precise measurements, ensuring a perfect fit and effortless reordering. By combining personalized service with easy-to-use online options, INDOCHINO is redefining the retail experience and helping customers look and feel confident for life's most important moments.

