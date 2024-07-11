INDOCHINO Continues its Expansion, Introducing Five New Showroom Locations Across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC , July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, is thrilled to announce the addition of five new showrooms scheduled to open this summer. This expansion further solidifies INDOCHINO's commitment to providing a personalized, made to measure experience for customers across North America.

The new showroom locations can be found at:

206 King St. - Charleston, South Carolina

WestBend - Fort Worth, Texas

Walden Galleria - Buffalo, New York

Fashion Place Mall - Murray, Utah

Century City - Los Angeles, California

These openings are a testament to INDOCHINO's market leadership and commitment to being the premier destination for custom suits, shirts, and casual wear. Each new showroom is carefully developed to reflect the unique style of its local community, delivering an unmatched shopping experience tailored to each individual.

"We are so excited and grateful to be able to bring the INDOCHINO showroom experience to these vibrant cities," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "Each location represents a unique opportunity to connect with the community they serve, offering local customers a perfect fit, and process to build a one-of-a-kind suit, shirt, and more -- whether preparing for a special occasion or simply wanting to elevate their everyday wardrobe."

To support the opening of each of these exciting new showrooms, INDOCHINO will be offering the first 50 customers a free shirt with their purchase of a suit. Customers can schedule their appointment at their new neighborhood showroom by visiting INDOCHINO.com/showrooms .

The opening of these five new showrooms marks an exciting chapter for INDOCHINO as the brand continues to lead and redefine the made to measure category. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, INDOCHINO is poised for continued growth and success in the years and decades to come.

About INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel for men and women, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by offering perfectly fitted, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

INDOCHINO suits range in price starting at $399 USD ($519 CAD) with an abbreviated assortment of ready to wear suits available in all showrooms. For all made to measure garments, customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. Through a seamless online and in-store experience, INDOCHINO empowers customers to create garments that reflect their unique style and personality.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

