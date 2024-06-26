‍INDOCHINO and Canada Basketball launch limited-edition "Made For You, By Us" custom-lining campaign

Canada Basketball's Diamond Pattern, Honour Our Past, and Mad Love linings are available to shop now.

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Basketball and INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, announced today the launch of a limited-edition "Made For You, By Us" custom-lining campaign to celebrate an exciting summer for Canada's basketball teams.

As the finishing touch to customize your new INDOCHINO suit, Canada Basketball's Diamond Pattern, Honour Our Past, and Mad Love linings are available to shop now. These special edition linings can be selected for all suit, blazer, or outerwear purchases at all INDOCHINO showrooms and online.

Canada Basketball’s Diamond Pattern, Honour Our Past, and Mad Love linings (CNW Group/Indochino Apparel Inc.)

Designed and developed in close collaboration with Canada Basketball's national team athletes, each design celebrates the game of basketball ahead of a historic summer for basketball in Canada. Each custom-lining option will give basketball fans a unique chance to show their pride and passion for the sport and Canada's national teams.

For each purchase that includes a custom Canada Basketball lining, a portion of the proceeds will go to Canada Basketball to support the game's growth nationwide. As with every INDOCHINO garment, each complete piece is fully customizable and made to the customer's unique measurements for a one-of-a-kind, game-changing look.

"For nearly a decade, INDOCHINO has worked with hundreds of professional athletes across several professional leagues, including the annual NBA Draft. This partnership with Canada Basketball emphasizes a continued focus to make bold, fashionable statements for big moments while continuing to enable fans to dress like a pro," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO.

Earlier this year, Canada Basketball announced a strategic partnership with INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, becoming the organization's Official Made To Measure Apparel Partner.

INDOCHINO suits range in price starting at $519 CAD ($399 USD). Customers can shop online or in person at an INDOCHINO showroom, where a Style Guide will walk them through the process, allowing the customer to take on the role of designer. Every customization and detail of the garment is hand-picked and made to the customer's precise measurements to produce a unique custom garment. Within a matter of weeks, the order is shipped directly to the customer's door, hassle-free. Visit indochino.com/showrooms to find a showroom location nearby.

About Canada Basketball:

Canada Basketball is the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball is respected worldwide and recognized by the International Amateur Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Government of Canada as the sole governing body of amateur basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball, a not-for-profit organization, represents all basketball interests and provides leadership, coordination and direction in all areas of basketball.

About INDOCHINO:

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

SOURCE Indochino Apparel Inc.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels. For any PR & partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected].