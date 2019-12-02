Indiva Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

LONDON, ON, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Indiva's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For a more comprehensive overview of the corporate and financial highlights presented in this press release, please refer to Indiva's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2019, and the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, which are filed on SEDAR and available on the Company's website www.indiva.com.

KEY OPERATING RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS FROM Q3 2019

Net revenues were $185,539 in Q3 2019 versus nil in Q3 2018. Total revenue for nine months ended September 30, 2019 , equaled $600,408 .

in Q3 2019 versus nil in Q3 2018. Total revenue for nine months ended , equaled . Gross margin, before fair value adjustments, was $26,816 , which was slightly down from the prior quarter of $46,286 due to higher input costs.

, which was slightly down from the prior quarter of due to higher input costs. Net loss increased from $2.3 million in Q2 2019 to $2.6 million . The increased losses resulted from higher operating expenses as the business grew in anticipation of the Company's launch of derivatives, including extract and edible products.

in Q2 2019 to . The increased losses resulted from higher operating expenses as the business grew in anticipation of the Company's launch of derivatives, including extract and edible products. Total assets increased to $31.0 million from $30.2 million from Q2 2019.

from from Q2 2019. Inventory increased significantly from $1.7 million at Q2 2019 to $4.6 million . This increase resulted from Indiva preparing to deliver edible products upon receipt of its edibles, extracts and topicals sales amendment.

at Q2 2019 to . This increase resulted from Indiva preparing to deliver edible products upon receipt of its edibles, extracts and topicals sales amendment. On July 24, 2019 , Indiva announced that it received approval to distribute dry flower, pre-rolls and capsules to Quebec .

, Indiva announced that it received approval to distribute dry flower, pre-rolls and capsules to . On August 7, 2019 , Indiva announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to provide extraction services to TerrAscend. Under the terms of the agreement, TerrAscend committed to providing a minimum of 800 kg per year of dry flower to Indiva for extraction.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO QUARTER END

On October 15, 2019 , Indiva completed a debt financing with an institutional lender consisting of a $7.5 million secured bridge loan facility and a $6.5 million secured demand loan facility, for aggregate debt financing in an amount up to $11 million . Indiva may repay the demand loan at any time without penalty.

, Indiva completed a debt financing with an institutional lender consisting of a secured bridge loan facility and a secured demand loan facility, for aggregate debt financing in an amount up to . Indiva may repay the demand loan at any time without penalty. On October 21, 2019 , Indiva announced that it had received approval for its phase three expansion amendment. This expansion added 10,000 square feet of production space, including three new grow rooms and two additional processing rooms. The additional processing rooms are currently operational and are dedicated to edible and pre-roll production.

, Indiva announced that it had received approval for its phase three expansion amendment. This expansion added 10,000 square feet of production space, including three new grow rooms and two additional processing rooms. The additional processing rooms are currently operational and are dedicated to edible and pre-roll production. On October 22, 2019 , Indiva announced that it would manufacture and distribute pre-rolls for The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.'s portfolio of brands. The Company expects that Indiva-crafted pre-rolls will be available for shipment by December 2019 and will be reflected in Q4 2019 revenue.

, Indiva announced that it would manufacture and distribute pre-rolls for The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.'s portfolio of brands. The Company expects that Indiva-crafted pre-rolls will be available for shipment by and will be reflected in Q4 2019 revenue. To date, Indiva has secured product distribution with six provinces including Ontario , Quebec , British Columbia , Alberta , Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan .

, , , , and . In late October 2019 , the Company began production of its cannabis-infused milk and dark chocolate. It reached commercial scale at the end of November 2019 . Stability testing has shown very consistent dosing from package-to-package as well as intra-package.

, the Company began production of its cannabis-infused milk and dark chocolate. It reached commercial scale at the end of . Stability testing has shown very consistent dosing from package-to-package as well as intra-package. Subsequent to Q3 2019, the Company submitted its phase four amendment to Health Canada to licence the final phase of its facility. Upon receipt of the amendment, the entire facility in London, Ontario , will be licensed apart from the carved-out space for future on-site retail and education.

"We continued to solidify our foundation in the third quarter of 2019," Niel Marotta, Indiva's President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "We are poised for significant revenue growth in 2020. Achieving commercial scale in chocolate production in such a short period of time reflects the strength of our team and our partnerships. With distribution in place across six provinces, Indiva will be able to provide product to over 90% of eligible consumers. Indiva continues to progress through the process of obtaining its sales amendment for extracts, edibles and topicals and looks forward to delivering high-quality, safe and consistent cannabis products to consumers coast-to-coast. Industry experts anticipate that millions of Canadians will try cannabis for the first time as edibles, topicals and extracts become readily available. Indiva has diligently executed its strategy with the focus being on this chapter of Canada's cannabis story. We are proud to offer those new of-age Canadians truly exceptional and consistent products. Finally, Indiva's ability to secure $11 million in debt financing, subsequent to quarter-end, is a testament to the experience of our team and confidence in our strategy. We are well positioned to emerge as a leader in 2020 and are proud to enter Cannabis 2.0 with the right infrastructure, leadership and product lines."

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019





Total assets Net equity Gross revenue $31,037,528 $21,339,802 $211,386 Net revenue Operating expenses $185,539 $2,742,059 Net & total comprehensive loss $2,626,732 Cash $453,324 Net loss per common share $0.03 Weighted average common shares, basic and diluted 83,036,228











Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q2 2019 9 MONTHS Q3 2019 9 MONTHS Q3 2018 Gross revenue $211,386 $- $205,753 $703,801 $- Net revenue (net of excise tax) $185,539 $- $173,500 $600,408 $- Gross margin (before adjustments) $26,816 $- $46,286 (90,864) $- Gross margin % 14.5% nil 26.7% n/a nil Operating expenses $2,742,059 $1,555,320 $2,298,136 $8,255,374 $4,877,089 Net loss $2,626,732 $1,878,474 $2,287,012 $8,557,708 $5,973,148 Total comprehensive loss $2,626,732 $1,871,067 $2,302,495 $8,557,708 $5,987,685 Net loss per common share $0.03 $0.02 $0.03 $0.10 $0.08 Weighted average common shares, basic & diluted 83,036,228 81,497,587 83,036,228 83,036,228 78,376,649

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS FOR Q3 FISCAL 2019 AND BEYOND

Q3 2019 net revenue was $185,539 , a slight decrease from Q2 2019. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were $600,408 . Regulatory delays constraining additional capacity, as well as timing issues related to shipments, negatively influenced the Company's ability to deliver more product to market, slowing net revenue growth in this quarter. Looking ahead, the Company intends to bring oils, tinctures, capsules and edibles to market as soon as it is permitted to do so.

, a slight decrease from Q2 2019. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were . Regulatory delays constraining additional capacity, as well as timing issues related to shipments, negatively influenced the Company's ability to deliver more product to market, slowing net revenue growth in this quarter. Looking ahead, the Company intends to bring oils, tinctures, capsules and edibles to market as soon as it is permitted to do so. Current inventory as of September 30, 2019 , sat at $4.6 million , an increase of 270% from Q2 2019. This increase in inventory from $1.7 million in Q2 2019 represents the Company's focus on building up capacity while patiently awaiting the necessary licence to deliver its oil and edible products to market. The Company stands ready to deliver its full portfolio to consumers through wholesale distribution across multiple provinces at its earliest opportunity.

, sat at , an increase of 270% from Q2 2019. This increase in inventory from in Q2 2019 represents the Company's focus on building up capacity while patiently awaiting the necessary licence to deliver its oil and edible products to market. The Company stands ready to deliver its full portfolio to consumers through wholesale distribution across multiple provinces at its earliest opportunity. Q3 2019 gross margin, before fair value, was $26,816 . While this number was slightly down from Q2 2019 due to higher input costs, it represents a trend of consistent positive margins for the Company.

. While this number was slightly down from Q2 2019 due to higher input costs, it represents a trend of consistent positive margins for the Company. Q3 2019 operating expenses were $2.7 million , which is slightly up from the $2.3 million reported in Q2 2019. This is due to the hiring of more staff to support operations in newly-licensed processing rooms and the launch of the Company's edible production line. Indiva continues to maintain a tight cost structure and spending controls, especially as it relates to overhead.

, which is slightly up from the reported in Q2 2019. This is due to the hiring of more staff to support operations in newly-licensed processing rooms and the launch of the Company's edible production line. Indiva continues to maintain a tight cost structure and spending controls, especially as it relates to overhead. Q3 2019 net loss from operations increased slightly to $2.6 million from $2.3 million in Q2 2019.

from in Q2 2019. Net loss and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted, in Q3 2019 was $0.03 , a slight increase from $0.02 at Q3 2018.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva's family of cannabis brands set the standard for quality and innovation. Indiva aims to bring its exceptional portfolio of products to Canadians and cannabis enthusiasts around the world as laws permit. Indiva's production facility, based in London, Ontario, includes a craft grow operation and an extraction and manufacturing space, which can process 70 tonnes of biomass annually and produce safe, high-quality, cannabis-infused edibles. In Canada, Indiva will produce and distribute Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt and Gems™, as well as the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, and other derivative products through licence agreements and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

