INDIVA LAUNCHES NEW CANNABIS EDIBLE FORMULATED FOR NIGHT-TIME USE

Using a custom blend of CBN, CBD, THC and a proprietary indica terpene blend, Wana Quick Midnight Berry may have the potential for quicker onset and offset of effects.* Wana Quick Midnight Berry is made with pectin, not gelatin, which not only gives the gummies a great texture, but also makes it vegan and gluten-free.

Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummies launched in Ontario on January 31 and are set to launch in provincial retail stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba early to mid-February. Available in packages of two, each Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummy contains 5 mg of CBN (cannabinol, the newest cannabinoid sweeping the nation), 10 mg CBD, 2 mg THC, and a specialized indica blend of over 30 terpenes.

"We've received such positive responses to Indiva's wide portfolio of edibles and want to continue bringing innovative products to Canadians" adds Thiel. "By putting Canadian's desires first, we're finding new ways to surprise and delight consumers with extraordinary and compliant cannabis experiences."

*Cannabis affects everyone differently. Onset will be different for all consumers. Health Canada states that ingested cannabis takes 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect, and can last for up to 12 hours. In some cases, the effects of cannabis can last up to 24 hours.

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products including Grön™ Pips and Pearls, Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls, and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products .

