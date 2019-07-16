Indiva Congratulates Bhang Corporation on CSE Listing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

LONDON, ON, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV:NDVA) (US:NDVAF) congratulates Bhang Corporation ("Bhang") on its recent Canadian Securities Exchange listing (CSE: BHNG). Bhang is a trusted cannabis house of brands with a portfolio of more than 100 cannabis, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and terpene products. With more than 30 awards, including eight top placements at High Times' Cannabis Cup and a High Times' World Cup for "Best Edible," Bhang is seen as an international leader in creative and high-quality cannabis products.

In 2018, Indiva and Bhang announced the establishment of a 50/50 joint venture to distribute a full range of cannabis products, including chocolates, gums and oral sprays, isolates, vapes and vape cartridges, and accessories. Through the joint venture, Indiva and Bhang expect to manufacture and distribute Bhang's award-winning products in Canada as well as export such products internationally.

"Bhang consistently sets itself apart from the field with its creativity and quality. Bhang's CSE listing announcement represents years of diligent work by Bhang's leadership and a deep understanding of the evolving global appetite for cannabis and cannabis-infused products," Niel Marotta, Indiva's President and Chief Executive Officer said. "As Bhang's exclusive Canadian partner, we celebrate their continued growth and look forward to bringing their innovative edibles to Canadians in the near future."

Bhang's milk chocolate recently received first place honours at WeedCon West in the "Best Cannabis Infused Chocolate" category. Subject to applicable regulatory approvals, Indiva, through the joint venture with Bhang, expects to offer that same award-winning chocolate, along with dark chocolate and additional varieties and flavours, to Canadian consumers in late 2019 or early 2020, when such products are expected to be permitted for sale in Canada.

Indiva's global family of cannabis brands sets the standard for quality and innovation. Indiva aims to bring its exceptional portfolio of products to Canadians and cannabis enthusiasts around the world as laws permit. Indiva's production facility, based in London, Ontario, includes aeroponic, environmentally-conscious grow rooms, as well as a 70-tonne extraction operation that we expect to include manufacturing and processing capabilities to make safe, high-quality cannabis-infused edibles. In Canada, Indiva will produce and distribute Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Salt, Ruby Gems, the award-winning Bhang Chocolate, and other derivative products through license agreements and joint ventures, subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Click here to connect with INDIVA on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted cannabis house of brands with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others, that are sold by its licensees and/or by Bhang directly. Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to consumers. Learn more at bhangnation.com.

