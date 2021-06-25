Indiva Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

LONDON, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - INDIVA Limited (the "Company" or "INDIVA") (TSXV: NDVA) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Indiva shareholders approved: (i) the election of the six nominated directors, being Niel Marotta, Andre Lafleche, Hugh Hamish Sutherland, John Marotta, James Yersh and Russell Wilson; (ii) the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors; and, (iii) the adoption of the Company's amended and restated omnibus incentive plan. The resolutions are fully described in the Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2021 related to the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Wana Quick, Ruby® Jewels Chewable Tablets Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

For further information: CONTACTS: INVESTOR CONTACT, Anthony Simone, Phone: 416-881-5154, Email: [email protected]