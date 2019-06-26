INDIVA Announces Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

LONDON, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - INDIVA Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSX-V:NDVA) is pleased to announce that the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Indiva shareholders approved: (i) the election of the five nominated directors, being Niel Marotta, Hugh Hamish Sutherland, John Marotta, James Yersh and Andre Lafleche; (ii) the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors; and, (iii) approved the Company's stock option plan.

The resolutions are fully described in the Management Information Circular related to the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Option Grant

The Company also wishes to announce it has granted 341,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants. The Options have an exercise price of $0.75 per share. 75,000 Options were granted to Hybrid (as defined below) and are exercisable until June 21, 2021. 266,000 Options were granted to certain consultants and are exercisable until June 24, 2024.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has a total of 5,349,315 stock options issued, representing approximately 6.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

Engagement of Hybrid Financial

Indiva is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide Indiva marketing services to advisors, brokers and institutional investors in North America. Under the terms of the agreement, Indiva will pay a monthly retainer of approximately CAD$15,000. The initial term of the agreement is six (6) months, with automatic extension for additional three (3) month terms, subject to a right of termination in favour of Indiva on 15 days' notice prior to the expiry of a given term.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community. With offices in both Toronto and Montreal, Hybrid offers comprehensive coverage of both the Canadian and U.S. markets. Neither Hybrid, nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of Organigram.

About Indiva

Indiva is a Licensed Producer of medical grade cannabis. Our aim is to bring our family of global cannabis brands to Canadians and cannabis enthusiasts around the world. As marijuana laws liberalize globally, Indiva will expand its product offering to include safe edibles and other client-friendly cannabis products. In Canada, Indiva will produce and distribute Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Salt, Ruby Gems, as well as award winning Bhang Chocolate and other derivative products through license agreements and joint-ventures respectively. In addition, as marijuana laws liberalize internationally, Indiva will use its Canadian operations as a platform to open new markets for its cannabis products.

