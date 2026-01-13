New cloud-based DM enables Frankenmuth to enhance compliance, accelerate agent onboarding, and improve partner performance

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property & casualty (P&C) insurance, announced Frankenmuth Insurance has selected Duck Creek OnDemand Distribution Management (DM) to transform its agency and producer management, marking a major milestone in Frankenmuth's ongoing modernization efforts.

Frankenmuth Insurance, founded in 1868 and headquartered in Michigan, offers personal, commercial, and life insurance through more than 800 independent agencies across 15 states. In its drive to enhance operational efficiency and agency experience, Frankenmuth replaced its legacy agency and producer management system and went live with Duck Creek's LOB agnostic Distribution Management Platform to support multiple lines of insurance, including business, home, auto, and life.

"Partnering with Duck Creek and implementing OnDemand Distribution Management gives us the agility and insight to better support our agents and partners while making it increasingly easy to do business with Frankenmuth," said Curtis Williams, Chief Information Officer at Frankenmuth Insurance. "This platform enhances efficiency, increases visibility, and empowers the agency management team with the tools they need to stay compliant -- all while delivering a better experience for our agency partners."

Duck Creek OnDemand Distribution Management is a SaaS-based solution for managing the full producer lifecycle, from onboarding and compliance to compensation, performance, and relationship management. Its digital-first architecture and configurable design enable insurers to improve agility, ensure compliance, streamline operations, and foster stronger agent partnerships through attractive compensation structures. By leveraging the flexibility and scalability of OnDemand, Frankenmuth gains the ability to automate manual processes, increase transparency, and respond faster to market and regulatory changes.

"Frankenmuth's decision to modernize with Duck Creek OnDemand Distribution Management demonstrates their commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for their agency partners," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. "Our SaaS-based platform equips insurers with the agility, automation, and intelligence needed to strengthen partnerships, drive efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry."

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Frankenmuth Insurance exists to provide peace of mind by protecting individuals, families, and businesses with tailored insurance solutions. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, we've been serving our policyholders for more than 155 years and remain committed to being your insurer of choice through exceptional protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we work exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies across 15 states to offer business, home, auto, and life insurance, along with surety bonds. We proudly maintain $2.5 billion in assets and an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating, demonstrating our long-standing reliability and commitment to protecting what matters most. Learn more at fmins.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

