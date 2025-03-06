Indigenous women break barriers in the trades, fill critical gaps as Alberta seeks thousands of construction workers to meet growing demand

EDMONTON, AB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Trade Winds to Success is proud to recognize Indigenous women who are breaking barriers in skilled trades. With Alberta's construction industry facing a critical skilled labour shortage and housing and commercial starts projected to, demand for trades has never been higher. AB is expected to see 42,000 construction workers retire by 2033, while population continues to expand at record rates* which requires a diversify the workforce, and Indigenous women are stepping up.

"Trades offer a direct path to stable, well-paying careers. For too long, women—especially Indigenous women—have been underrepresented," says Shannon McCarthy, Executive Director. "We are changing that by giving Indigenous women training and opportunities to succeed in these careers. Their success is proof that when barriers are removed, women thrive in these fields."

Despite making up nearly half of Canada's workforce, women make up only 5% of the construction trades, and Indigenous women represent an even smaller percentage. Through Trade Winds, Indigenous women are gaining access to high-demand careers in carpentry, electrical work, welding, millwright and other trades, allowing them economic independence and stability.

Ramona Soosay, of Alexander First Nation, is a Trade Winds grad and certified pipefitter. "Before joining the trades, I worked in admin roles around construction sites, always curious about the work happening around me," said Soosay. "When I discovered Trade Winds, I saw an opportunity to turn that curiosity into a career. Today, I'm a Red Seal pipefitter, working in supervisory roles and proud to see my daughter following in my footsteps. Trade Winds didn't just start my career—it connected me to a future I never imagined possible."

For Indigenous women, entering the skilled trades isn't just about jobs—it's about economic self-sufficiency and strengthening communities. "Indigenous women are resilient and resourceful—qualities that make them an excellent fit for skilled trades careers," says McCarthy. "Our graduates are proving that construction sites, welding shops, and electrical crews are better when women are included. They are not only transforming their own lives, but also inspiring the next generation."

As International Women's Day highlights the importance of equity in male-dominated industries, Trade Winds encourages Indigenous women to explore the trades which can offer life-changing opportunities. For more, visit www.TradeWindstoSuccess.ca

