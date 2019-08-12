Indigenous Software Tester training program to launch in Calgary

CALGARY, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Applications are open for the first ever Indigenous Software Tester training program to be held in Calgary starting September 9th, put on by PLATO Testing Ltd (PLATO).

PLATO specializes in training and employing Indigenous software testers to provide diverse software testing solutions to clients throughout North America.

"We're excited to bring the PLATO model to Calgary," said PLATO president, Denis Carignan. "We see the growing Indigenous workforce as excellent recruits to help us meet the increasing demand for quality software testing and address labour market shortages."

The Indigenous Software Tester training program provides approximately 15 students with five months of in-class and hands-on training, followed by a work placement with leading Calgary companies like Suncor. Students who successfully complete the program will be offered full-time employment as software testers with PLATO Testing.

"Learning how to be a software tester was not as hard as I expected," said program graduate Ben Severight, of the Cote First Nation. "The opportunity to have a permanent full-time job in IT with the chance to advance my career has changed my life," says Severight. He has been working for PLATO on-site at Suncor since completing the Edmonton course in May of 2018.

"I encourage any Indigenous person who has an interest in IT, and a desire for a career with growth potential, to apply for the course," says Severight.

Requirements for applicants are a high school diploma, GED or equivalent experience, along with a desire to learn. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at www.platotesting.com/train.

About PLATO Testing:

PLATO Testing was founded in September of 2015 by Keith McIntosh, technology industry veteran and CEO of testing firm PQA Ltd. PLATO is striving to build a network of 1,000 Indigenous software testers in 20 communities across Canada by 2025. PLATO currently employs more than 50 full-time Indigenous software testers, making a positive impact for clients from coast to coast to coast. PLATO Testing has offices on or near Indigenous communities across Canada, in Fredericton and Miramichi, New Brunswick; Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto, Ontario; Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

