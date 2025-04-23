Indigenous-owned gas retailer Gen7 expands into Osoyoos and Oliver to deliver low-cost, high-quality fuel

In partnership with local bands and First Nations entrepreneurs, Ontario-based chain of gas stations and convenience stories is expanding into British Columbia.

Entry signals likely drop in gas prices as local markets become more competitive.

KELOWNA, BC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Gen7 Fuel (Gen7), Canada's only 100% Indigenous-owned retail gas and convenience store chain, is accelerating its growth in British Columbia. Following the opening of its successful anchor location in Penticton, the company has opened new stations in Osoyoos and Oliver, both in partnership with Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB). The company has also opened a support office in Kelowna open to bolster expanding operations around the province. With five existing stations in Ontario, Gen7 Fuel plans to announce additional BC locations later in 2025, deepening its commitment to Indigenous-led economic growth.

With local Indigenous partners, Gen7 operates in five Ontario First Nations communities. Now expanding into BC, in Penticton, Osoyoos, and Oliver. (CNW Group/Gen7 Fuel)

When Gen7 first entered in the BC market in May of this year, the average retailer price of fuel in Penticton dropped 10 cents pre litre. The company expects its entry in other communities to have the same effect as its competitors respond to Gen7's pricing model.

"While we're proudly Indigenous owned, our stations are built to serve everyone," said Mat Mcleod., President, Gen7. "Gen7 is for all drivers from all communities. Everyone needs to get more fuel for their money."

Gen7 delivers the same quality fuel as its mainstream competitors. Its lower price comes from taking on much lower administrative costs that would normally be passed on to its customers. Its convenience stores too, provide a shopping experience that competes with mainstream brands but often at a lower cost.

Mcleod said, "We are excited to be working with Chief Louie and the Osoyoos Indian Band with its two stations."

OIB Chief Clarence Louie, said "We always take pride in seeing our brothers and sisters succeed in business. "Gen7 Fuel is a perfect example of that success. Their values, track record, and commitment to Indigenous partnership align closely with OIB's vision for long-term prosperity."

Each Gen7 station is locally owned and operated, with Gen7 Fuel providing training, capital, marketing, operational support, and fuel management services. Rooted in a mission to drive positive change, the company fosters economic, cultural, and social well-being in Indigenous communities. Its business model empowers local partners, creates jobs, and inspires future generations through sustainable, community-focused growth.

Chief Louie said, "One of the biggest improvements, and something we're most proud of, is that under this new direction, we can now offer our members their full tax exemption on all fuel purchases. It's a right they deserve, and we're proud to deliver on it."

On April 23rd, Gen7 held opening ceremonies at the new stations in Osoyoos, Oliver, and Penticton featuring OIB youth dancers and a smudge ceremony led by Gen7 Director of Community Relations, Gary Williams.

Williams said, "By empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs, we are creating local wealth and fostering meaningful relationships that we hope are healing the relationship between settler and indigenous communities."

About Gen7 Fuel

Gen7 develops long term viable businesses by assisting First Nation individuals in the start-up and day-to-day operations of retail fuel stations and variety stores. It supports 100 percent Indigenous owned stations in Aamjiwnaang First Nation (Sarnia), Bkejwanong First Nation (Walpole Island), Nipissing First Nation (North Bay), Batchewana First Nation (Sault Ste Marie), and Couchiching First Nation (Fort Frances). In BC, it has opened stations in Penticton (Penticton Indian Band), Osoyoos and Oliver (Osoyoos Indian Band). President Mat Mcleod is Gen7's majority owner and member of Nipissing First Nation. More details are available on the company's website www.Gen7Fuel.com.

