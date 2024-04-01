Indigenous Led Projects Forum (ILPF) Opens in Toronto with Keynote Address by Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

First Nations, Industry and Government discuss Indigenous opportunities in the green economy.

TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Led Projects Forum (ILPF) opens in Toronto on April 2, bringing together change-making Indigenous, Industry and Government leaders to discuss the most complex opportunities and challenges facing Indigenous proponents. Ontario Premier, Hon. Doug Ford, is delivering the morning's keynote address.

The award-winning documentary, Bridges to the North is being officially released following the Premier's keynote by the Chiefs of Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation. The documentary offers a human look at the development of proposed access roads into the Ring of Fire from the perspectives of Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation.

Directed and produced by Thunder Bay and Anishinaabe filmmaker, Tony McGuire, alongside Executive Producers Michael Fox and Qasim Saddique, the documentary explores the deep-rooted issues facing northern communities – such as unemployment, poverty, and suicide – and how access roads may provide a solution. Both Chiefs are speaking about their involvement in the film, as well as the importance of Indigenous-led projects and how they approach them as proponents.

ILPF's two-days agenda also includes panel discussions on the theme, Transitioning to the Green Economy: Opportunities for Indigenous Nations. Conversations will tackle Indigenous potential in Critical Minerals, The Nuclear Sector, Indigenous-Led Utility Corridors, Renewable Energy, and Indigenous Financing. Notable First Nation proponents on major projects across Canada are sharing their knowledge and best practises.

"We're connecting once again on the unique opportunities of Indigenous-led projects. We've seen major advances on some of Canada's largest infrastructure projects in the past year, with First Nations leading or partnering as developers, investors, and/or owners. ILPF gives First Nations, Industry and Government the opportunity to celebrate progress, and look ahead to the future of Indigenous proponency," said Michael Fox, Co-Host of ILPF.

For 2024, ILPF is also hosting a Trade Show featuring Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

"The trade show invites Indigenous artisans and businesses into a space where they can showcase their products and services, providing a platform to elevate their businesses and connect with other industry leaders. We see this as an opportunity to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples and organizations as we collaborate on new sustainable solutions for Indigenous proponents," said Qasim Saddique, Co-Host of ILPF.

To register either in-person or online, and for more information on the Indigenous Led Projects Forum, visit www.indigenousledprojects.com

Media passes are available to accredited journalists employed by a news publication or organization.

SOURCE Indigenous Learnings Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Stephanie Ash, Firedog Communications, Tel: 1-807-767-4443 ext. 222/1-807-472-5276, Email: [email protected]