Other stamps will shine a spotlight on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, organ and tissue donation and endangered whales

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -The 2022 Canadian stamp program will celebrate some of the country's most accomplished individuals, historic milestones, holidays, and creatures that share our planet.

The line-up includes the following subjects, among others:

Two legendary jazz and blues singers

Life-saving organ and tissue donation

Vintage travel posters, which will be launched at the CAPEX 22 international philatelic exhibition in Toronto

Three eminent Indigenous leaders

The plight of endangered whales in Canadian waters

Vintage carousels that are the pride of five Canadian communities

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which honours the lost children and survivors of the residential school system and their families and communities

Canadians in Flight, part II, a return trip showcasing more examples of aeronautical prowess.

The following popular series will also return:

Our annual Flower stamps will bloom with elegant callas.

The Canada Post Community Foundation issue will once again encourage Canadians to support children and youth.

New Eid, Diwali and Hanukkah stamps will honour the spirit of these cultural celebrations.

Annual Christmas and holiday stamp issues will feature a modern take on the Nativity and messages of good cheer from three beautiful birds.

Canada Post is proud of its role as one of Canada's storytellers. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends the subjects for the annual stamp program and relies on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to ensure that those chosen are meaningful to all Canadians.

