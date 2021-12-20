Indigenous leaders, legendary singers, and vintage travel posters and carousels among subjects in Canada's 2022 stamp program Français
Dec 20, 2021, 10:00 ET
Other stamps will shine a spotlight on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, organ and tissue donation and endangered whales
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -The 2022 Canadian stamp program will celebrate some of the country's most accomplished individuals, historic milestones, holidays, and creatures that share our planet.
The line-up includes the following subjects, among others:
- Two legendary jazz and blues singers
- Life-saving organ and tissue donation
- Vintage travel posters, which will be launched at the CAPEX 22 international philatelic exhibition in Toronto
- Three eminent Indigenous leaders
- The plight of endangered whales in Canadian waters
- Vintage carousels that are the pride of five Canadian communities
- The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which honours the lost children and survivors of the residential school system and their families and communities
- Canadians in Flight, part II, a return trip showcasing more examples of aeronautical prowess.
The following popular series will also return:
- Our annual Flower stamps will bloom with elegant callas.
- The Canada Post Community Foundation issue will once again encourage Canadians to support children and youth.
- New Eid, Diwali and Hanukkah stamps will honour the spirit of these cultural celebrations.
- Annual Christmas and holiday stamp issues will feature a modern take on the Nativity and messages of good cheer from three beautiful birds.
Canada Post is proud of its role as one of Canada's storytellers. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends the subjects for the annual stamp program and relies on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to ensure that those chosen are meaningful to all Canadians.
SOURCE Canada Post
For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]
