INDIGENOUS INSTITUTES CONSORTIUM DEMANDS URGENT FUNDING

The federal government is failing to uphold their constitutional duty to fully fund Indigenous education.

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) urges the federal government to address the chronic underfunding of Indigenous post-secondary education and fulfill reconciliation commitments. Representing seven Indigenous-owned institutions, the IIC stresses that stable, long-term funding is essential for equitable education access and economic growth in Indigenous communities.

"The unmet demand for culturally grounded education is stifling opportunities for over 3,300 learners annually," said Marsha Josephs, Executive Director of the IIC. "Investing in Indigenous education isn't just a constitutional obligation, but an economic necessity. With a 3:1 return on investment, graduates of Indigenous Institutes are filling critical labour gaps in trades, healthcare and education."

The IIC calls for $93.6 million in federal funding and $78 million for urgent infrastructure renewals, student housing, and mental health support.

Indigenous Institutes achieve graduation rates of 75%-85%–far exceeding mainstream institutions–yet receive significantly less funding. Over 90% of graduates secure employment, but ongoing underfunding threatens these successes.

"Ontario's Indigenous population is growing four times faster than the rest of Canada, and over 75% of our students are full-time learners," added Josephs. "Without immediate investment, we risk missing a critical opportunity to strengthen Canada's workforce and reconciliation efforts."

The IIC urges Canadians to join the call for equitable funding and support Indigenous-led education. These investments will secure a brighter future for learners, bolster Canada's economy, and ensure meaningful progress toward reconciliation.

About the Indigenous Institutes Consortium

The Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) represents seven Indigenous-owned and operated post-secondary institutions across Ontario, advocating for innovation in Indigenous education through collaboration and partnerships. Since 1994, the IIC has elevated the profile of its Member Institutes and played a key role in securing legislative recognition under Ontario's Indigenous Institutes Act (2017). Guided by its Governance Circle and strategic plan, the IIC supports Indigenous-led education rooted in cultural knowledge, language preservation, and lifelong learning to meet the needs of First Nations communities.

