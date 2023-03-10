Indigenous Community Support - Jerseys for Hope

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous-led not-for-profit corporation Tipi of Hope Foundation's (Tipi of Hope) Jerseys for Hope program allows everyone to participate in the conversation. Acknowledgment – Reflection – Recognition all lead to Reconciliation.

Our Program is for anyone, individual or as a group: families, workplaces, or even entire communities! Our program also ensures that participants are guided toward reconciliation in a culturally appropriate way. Jerseys are available in multiple styles, starting with Baseball and Hockey.

Baseball Jersey (CNW Group/Tipi of Hope Foundation) Hockey Back - with James Smith (CNW Group/Tipi of Hope Foundation)

Community Support Jerseys

Starting today, anyone can purchase a jersey, and a portion of the sale profits will support Indigenous Communities and Tipi of Hope to advance our meaningful work. In 2023, our donation will be directed to James Smith Cree Nation.

"Jerseys for Hope - Indigenous Community Support Jerseys will allow everyone to take continued steps toward reconciliation while directing funds to create lasting and tangible differences for James Smith Cree Nation. From building relationships to reducing barriers, our ever-growing program Jerseys for Hope creates broader awareness."

Melissa Lundy

As a continuously expanding program, you can add to your jersey annually. New patches will be available for purchase; this way, you can support Indigenous Communities across Canada each year! So, make a difference by purchasing your jersey today:

https://www.dreamcatcherpromotions.ca/jerseys-for-hope.htm

Creation Process

Tipi of Hope has partnered with Dreamcatcher Promotions, an Indigenous-owned and -operated business that will produce the jerseys. This partnership supports the Indigenous supply chain from start to finish. Jerseys are orange to represent the stripping away of culture, freedom, and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous Peoples over generations of colonization. In addition, each jersey features the number 94 to symbolize the 94 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action.

Contact Us

We're looking for partners and sponsors to support other future endeavours. If you're interested or would like more information, email [email protected].

About the Tipi of Hope Foundation

We are an Indigenous-led not-for-profit corporation. With the support of volunteer Board Members and volunteers, we provide a path for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples to create a joint vision of reconciliation. We work collaboratively with all Indigenous peoples, communities, organizations, and groups to ensure meaningful action. Please help us make a difference. Together we can achieve reconciliation. Email [email protected] or visit https://tipiofhope.ca today.

SOURCE Tipi of Hope Foundation

For further information: Melissa Lundy, Founder and President, Indigenous/Métis Cree/She/Her, [email protected]