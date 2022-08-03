Indigenous child welfare agency delivers a therapeutic access program

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - In February 2021, the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society (VACFSS) and Atira Women's Society partnered to launch a therapeutic access program for mothers with children 0-4 years of age who are in the care of VACFSS. The program's name is Ese'm k wu [e se'm k oo], which means "wrapped in a blanket." When people are wrapped in a blanket, it symbolizes being wrapped in a blanket of protection and love.

Atira has made significant contributions to housing, programming, and advocacy in the lives of women by providing progressive and supportive services. VACFSS provides restorative child safety intervention to vulnerable Indigenous families in Vancouver and relies on agencies like Atira in their service to women.

"Therapeutic access supports parents to engage with their children mindfully and intentionally without outside distractions. It focuses on ensuring that the needs of the family are central in the planning of each visit," says Doris Peters, Family Preservation and Reunification Manager. Parents have reported feeling supported and unconditionally accepted in their parenting role.

This space is a centrally located home environment in a two-level house that allows ongoing and flexible visitation with support and coaching available to ensure that the parent/child relationship is strengthened. Atira prepared the space to make it comfortable and welcoming for mothers with young children.

The program provides mindful and purposeful visitation to optimize the window of opportunity for a parent whose circumstances present challenges in providing consistent care for their child. Therapeutic visitation is more than someone observing a visit; it includes multiple sources of support to the mother as they maintain contact with their child. All involved will contribute to the therapeutic visitation plan.

During visits, therapeutic access workers guide parents in meeting their child's needs to achieve reunification and permanency with the parent. Since its implementation, the Ese'm k wu program has worked with ten families, with two resulting in reunification.

VACFSS has released a comprehensive report on compliance with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action for Child Welfare; the therapeutic visitation program addresses Call to Action 1(iv), Ensuring that social workers and others who conduct child-welfare investigations are properly educated and trained about the potential for Aboriginal communities and families to provide more appropriate solutions to family healing, and Call to Action 5, to develop culturally appropriate parenting programs for Aboriginal families.

VACFSS has implemented policies and service options for Indigenous children, youth, and families by prioritizing the least intrusive measures and alternatives to keep children safe and connected with family and community. The positive outcomes are clear, as demonstrated in the 2021-22 annual report , showing a steady decline in children in care and removals. In 2013, there were 141 children in care and 98 removals, and in 2021, 93 and 54, respectively.

For more information about the program, please see the full press release.

SOURCE Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society

For further information: Media contact: Roberta Pratticò, Public Relations & Communications Associate, [email protected], 1.877.982.2377