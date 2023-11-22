Indigenomics on Bay Street Conference Brings Visibility to the Emerging 100 Billion Dollar Indigenous Economy

For two days the Indigenomics Institute will bring leaders together to advance the knowledge, tools and actions needed to activate economic reconciliation



TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of the Indigenomics on Bay Street Conference, the largest national Indigenous economy focused gathering of changemakers, innovators and leadership across all sectors of the Canadian economy. This conference is bringing focus, meaning and visibility to growing Indigenous economic strength and the emerging $100 billion Indigenous economy.

With United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) implementation happening across Canada, engaging Indigenous partners in corporate Canada is no longer a nice to have, it's simply good business and a strategic advantage. Through various sessions and presentations, participants will explore various topics including:

Highlighting how Indigenous Peoples are driving outcomes in the national economy and offer strategic approaches to those interested in joining this movement.

Learning from strategies that corporate leaders are implementing in response to Call to Action #92 which sets out fundamental actions that all business leaders need to take to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Exploring Indigenous economic development corporations and how investments lead to community prosperity through strategic partnerships and identifying the right opportunities to execute.

"The Indigenomics Institute, is an Indigenous economic platform that designs research and events to engage with the corporate sector and government leaders to highlight Indigenous peoples as the economic powerhouses they are." says Carol Anne Hilton, Founder & CEO of the Indigenomics Institute and the Global Center of Indigenomics "Through dialogue, economic policy, education and partnership development, we work to address how value creation is happening in the Indigenous economy and how corporate Canada can respond to growing Indigenous economic strength."

As part of the conference, the Power Play Gala, hosted by Cadmus Delorme, will celebrate the achievements of Indigenous businesses in building economic reconciliation, inclusion and designing business relationships that create value and growth of the $100 billion Indigenous economy.

Just like in Canada's favourite game, the concept of the power play can be likened to the growth of the Indigenous economy. The gala will host a Power Play panel with some of the NHLs best Indigenous Veteran Hockey Players, the musical talents of Mike Bern and a celebration of the 2024 Indigenomics 10 to Watch List of businesses and partnerships.

About the Indigenomics Institute:

The Indigenomics Institute is an Indigenous economic advisory founded by Carol Anne Hilton. In 2019, the Indigenomics Institute identified that a $100 billion Indigenous economy is not only possible but essential for Canada's future. Recognizing that Indigenous economic growth is good for everyone, The Indigenomics Institute works with Nations, governments and the private sector to unlock this economic potential.

