Indian Company's Leader Gives $3.9 Million in Shares to Staff

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services' Chairman and MD, Sanjay Shah, Gifts INR 34 Crore ($3.9 Million) in Shares to Employees, Personal Staff in a Landmark Gesture of Gratitude

AHMEDABAD, India, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a rare and heartwarming gesture, Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (NSE: PRUDENT) (BSE: 543527), has gifted 1,75,000 equity shares worth $3.9 Million from his personal holdings to 650 individuals—including employees, household staff, and drivers.

Sanjay Shah, CMD of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited, marks 25 years in business with a gesture that reflects his commitment to his team and values.

Marking 25 years in business, Mr. Shah's act of appreciation comes with no strings attached, setting a new benchmark for corporate gratitude. Unlike conventional stock rewards, these shares are not tied to performance conditions or retention clauses—just a pure token of thanks for those who stood by him throughout his journey.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sanjay Shah said, "This is not just a transfer of shares; it is my heartfelt thank you to those who have stood with me - not just as employees, but as companions on this journey. Your quiet contributions, loyalty, and belief in our shared vision have been invaluable, forming the foundation of our success. I am truly excited for the wonderful future we will create together."

The move reflects Prudent's commitment to fostering an inclusive corporate culture where employees and support staff alike are valued beyond their roles.

Katalyst Advisors acted as the transaction advisor, ensuring regulatory approvals from SEBI. Prudent will disclose the final list of beneficiaries to stock exchanges in compliance with SEBI guidelines.

Mr. Shah's extraordinary gesture sets a powerful precedent in corporate leadership—where appreciation is not just spoken but shared.

About Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited:

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (Prudent) is a retail wealth management services group based in India. The Company is among the top mutual fund distributors regarding assets under management ("AUM") and Commission received.

With its unique business-to-business-to-consumer ("B2B2C") model and through its technology-enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform, Prudent provides end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution to individuals, corporates, high net worth individuals (HNIs), and ultra HNIs in India.

