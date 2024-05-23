Indian Boarding Homes Class Action - Notice of Settlement
Were you in the Indian Boarding Homes Program between September 1, 1951, and June 30, 1992, OR, if your placement in the Indian Boarding Homes Program was after June 30, 1992, was Canada responsible for the placement?
You may be eligible for Compensation
The Indian Boarding Homes Program, established by the Government of Canada, placed children from First Nations and Inuit communities with private families for the purpose of attending school.
The Indian Boarding Homes Class Action Settlement provides compensation to people who were placed in these homes by the Government of Canada.
Individuals placed in these private homes who are no longer living are eligible for compensation if they died on or after July 24, 2016. Representatives of deceased individuals may claim compensation on their behalf.
Placements for the purpose of attending post-secondary education (college or university) are not part of the Settlement and are not eligible for compensation.
You can:
1. Make a Claim for Compensation
If you were in the Indian Boarding Homes Program, you can make a claim for compensation. You must complete a claim form and send it to the Claims Administrator by the Claims Deadline of Monday, February 22, 2027.
Claim forms are available on the Class Action Website or by contacting Class Counsel.
OR
2. Opt-Out of the Class Action
If you do not want to participate in the Settlement, you must complete and submit an Opt-Out Form by Monday, July 22, 2024. By opting out, you will maintain your right to independently sue Canada for harms you suffered in the Indian Boarding Homes Program, but you will not be able to claim compensation under the Settlement. To obtain an Opt-Out Form, please visit the Class Action Website or contact Class Counsel.
How to get more information
To obtain details of the Settlement, the Claim Forms and the Opt-Out Form:
- Go to the Indian Boarding Home Class Action Website:
https://boardinghomesclassaction.com
- Contact the Claims Administrator:
Phone Number: 1-888-499-1144
Email: [email protected]
- Contact Quebec Subclass Counsel (Quebec only):
Dionne Schulze s.e.n.c.
Mailing Address: 507 Place d'Armes, Suite 502 Montreal, QC H2Y 2W8
Phone Number: 1-888-232-3778
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.dionneschulze.ca
- Contact Class Counsel (All Other Provinces & Territories):
Klein Lawyers LLP Mailing Address: 1385 W 8th Avenue #400 Vancouver, BC V6H 3V9
Phone Number: 1-604-874-7171
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.callkleinlawyers.com
If you know others who were in the Indian Boarding Homes Program, please share this information with them or share the class action website:
https://boardinghomesclassaction.com
