India's Largest Digital Healthcare Company MediBuddy Raises USD 125 Million in Series C Funding

Largest funding round in the Digital Healthcare services space

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- MediBuddy, India's largest end-to-end digital healthcare platform, has raised USD 125 million in Series C funding from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India along with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, India Life Sciences Fund III, Rebright Partners, JAFCO Asia, TEAMFund LP, FinSight Ventures, InnoVen Capital, Stride Ventures, and Alteria Capital.

MediBuddy provides its users with 24x7 access to specialist doctors via video calls, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support, and other integrated healthcare services. The platform has successfully catered to the healthcare needs of over 3 crore Indians.

Having recently onboarded megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its official brand ambassador, MediBuddy is ready to scale to new heights and make high-quality healthcare more accessible to a billion Indians.

With the new round of funding, the comprehensive healthcare platform will further invest in customer awareness, hiring, strengthening technology platforms including data science capabilities, clinical research, and product development.

Tejasvi Ravi, Principal & Healthcare lead, Lightrock India, said, "MediBuddy is playing a critical role in organising primary healthcare services, improving quality and convenience even as it expands access across India including Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. The leadership team have a remarkable understanding of consumer need and have scaled their reach and services to a leadership position. MediBuddy's care-platform provides seamlessly integrated care that is leading the way in increasing uptake of primary healthcare and helping millions of customers stay healthy."

Dr Amit Varma, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Quadria Capital, said, "Digital Healthcare is witnessing an unprecedented growth and over the next decade digital infrastructure will revolutionise the way people consume healthcare services. MediBuddy has already achieved a leadership position in the digital healthcare industry while demonstrating superior unit economics. We are happy to support MediBuddy in further consolidating its position and filling the gaps that exist in digital healthcare."

Satish Kannan, Co-founder, and CEO, MediBuddy, said, "From the inception of MediBuddy, we have envisioned making high-quality healthcare easily accessible to a billion people in the country. Digitisation of the healthcare industry has helped people living even in the most remote parts of the country avail timely medical care by professionals. With the latest round of funding, we will capitalise on strengthening our network of healthcare service providers and our team while launching new services on the platform. As always, we will continue to be at the forefront of the digital transformation of India's healthcare industry."

The current population of India stands at about 1.38 billion, and access to high-quality healthcare is the need of the hour. The primary e-health space in India is still at its nascent stages with low penetration levels; the Government of India has also acknowledged the same with a boost in the budget to enable and support digital healthcare platforms.

