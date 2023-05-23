OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Independent Special Rapporteur (ISR) on Foreign Interference, delivered his first report to the prime minister, Opposition leaders, and Canadians.

For this first report, the ISR conducted an intensive examination of top-secret and public information to assess the impact of foreign interference and the adequacy of the government's response in the 2019 and 2021 elections. The ISR's first report reaches the following conclusions:

Foreign governments are undoubtedly attempting to influence candidates and voters in Canada . While much has been done already, more remains to be done promptly to strengthen our capacity to detect, deter and counter foreign interference in our elections. When viewed in full context with all of the relevant intelligence, several leaked materials that raised legitimate questions turn out to have been misconstrued in some media reports, presumably because of the lack of this context. There are serious shortcomings in the way intelligence is communicated and processed from security agencies through to government, but no examples have been identified of Ministers, the Prime Minister or their offices knowingly or negligently failing to act on intelligence, advice or recommendations. A further public process is required to address issues relating to foreign interference, but there should not and need not be a separate Public Inquiry. A Public Inquiry examining the leaked materials could not be undertaken in public given the sensitivity of the intelligence. However, public hearings on the serious governance and policy issues identified to date should and will be held, at the earliest possible date, as part of the second phase of my mandate. My conclusions concerning the media allegations, including the confidential annex to my report, should be referred to and reviewed by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) and the National Security and Intelligence Review Committee (NSIRA), and they should report publicly if they reach different conclusions.

"Foreign interference is a growing threat to our democratic system which must be resisted as effectively as possible," said Mr. Johnston. "While many of the measures put in place by the government have been successful to date, there remain serious gaps which must be addressed. This should be an issue that transcends partisanship, and I look forward to the work ahead before issuing my final recommendations to protect our free and democratic society."

The Independent Special Rapporteur will pursue a public process to hear from Canadians and draw recommendations on the necessary improvements to accelerate the government's response to foreign interference. The Independent Special Rapporteur's final report will be made public no later than October 2023.

SOURCE Independent Special Rapporteur