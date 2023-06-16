COWESSESS FIRST NATION, SK, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Independent Special Interlocutor's Interim Report, "Sacred Responsibility: Searching for the Missing Children and Unmarked Burials," is being released today at Cowessess First Nation's Marieval Survivors Gathering.

Delivery of the Interim Report in June 2023 is a part of the Special Interlocutor's mandate, preceding the Final Report due in June 2024. The Interim Report identifies the common concerns that Survivors, Indigenous families, and communities have identified as they search and recover the missing children and unmarked burials. The Report contains 6 Sections and includes 12 common concerns heard from Survivors and communities that form the basis for the Independent Special Interlocutor's 48 Findings.

"Survivors and Elders have instructed me to remember that I must be the voice for the children," said Special Interlocutor Murray. "I am honoured to be able to share this report in the presence of Survivors and their families and the community in Cowessess First Nation".

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable David T. Lametti, provided preliminary remarks and expressed his support for the continued Sacred work of searching for and recovering the missing First Nation, Inuit, and Métis children.

The mandate of the OSI is critical to this country in making recommendations for a new federal legal framework in Canada.

"Today's report will provide crucial guidance as we continue to acknowledge the truth of what has happened and strive to write a different story for the future of our country."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

For further information and to access the interim report, please visit www.osi-bis.ca .

About the OSI

On June 8, 2022, Kimberly R. Murray was appointed as Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable David T. Lametti.

For more information about the Independent Special Interlocutor and her Mandate visit:

https://osi-bis.ca/

https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/interlocutor-interlocuteur/mtr-mcr.html

SOURCE Office of the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools

For further information: Media Inquiries: Email: [email protected]