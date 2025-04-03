Independent report into student opioid death released

VICTORIA, BC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the University of Victoria (UVic) released the results of the independent review into the January 2024 opioid death of first-year UVic student, Sidney McIntyre-Starko. Conducted by former Abbotsford police chief and lawyer, Bob Rich, this extensive review outlines 18 recommendations, all of which the university accepts, to continue making the campus safer.

As a key component of the university's response to Sidney's death, Rich's report provides a timeline of events, examines best practices and outlines recommendations. The report is aimed at strengthening campus safety as UVic continues to navigate the effects of the province's toxic drug crisis.

"The safety and wellbeing of our campus community are top priorities, and the recommendations in this report are important in ensuring Sidney's death leads to meaningful and lasting change," says Kevin Hall, president and vice-chancellor. "We accept the 18 recommendations; they complement efforts that are already underway and strengthen our ability to respond – with transparency and accountability – to better support our community moving forward.

I want to thank Bob Rich and members of the UVic community for their engagement in this review," says Hall. "While the university has taken action over the past year to improve safety on campus, there's more to do and we're committed to the work ahead."

Over the past six months, Rich interviewed more than 50 staff, students, first responders and experts to gather details about what happened to Sidney, the steps taken in response to this incident, and best practices.

"I undertook this work at the request of President Hall who chose to authorize an independent review into this incident," says Rich. "When tragedy strikes, the one positive that can arise is to learn how to minimize the risks and improve the response should something similar happen again. This review is my attempt to help the university take those steps."

Rich's report is in addition to the upcoming BC Coroner's inquest and complements the work the BC Post-Secondary Overdose Prevention and Response Steering Committee is undertaking to review existing policies, identify gaps and recommend best practices in overdose prevention and response at all of BC's public post-secondary institutions.

The President and the executive leadership of the university will be responsible for the implementation of the Rich recommendations, which, where appropriate, will be part of the comprehensive institutional Overdose Prevention Plan that is being led by Dr. Jennifer White.

More information about UVic's overdose prevention and harm reduction efforts, including progress on its commitments following Sidney's death, can be found here.

View the report here

