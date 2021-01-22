Independent Alberta Sen. Paula Simons announces season two of Alberta Unbound podcast

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Alberta Independent Senator Paula Simons announces the return of Alberta Unbound – her popular podcast, which interrogates her home province's culture and identity.

In this second season, Sen. Simons continues to debate and deconstruct some of the myths that define and bind her province. Over the course of nine episodes, she examines the issue of Alberta identity and what it means to be a "real" Albertan – this time, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests of the summer, and through the prism of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This season, you'll meet Dr. Alika Lafontaine, an Indigenous anesthesiologist from Grande Prairie; Dr. Yasmeen Abu-Laban, a professor of political science at the University of Alberta; Calgary writer Tomi Ajele, editor of Afros in Tha City; Barry Morishita, the mayor of Brooks, Alberta; Natalie Pon, an Edmonton political commentator; Dr. Chaldeans Mensah, a political science at MacEwan University; Lourdes Juan, a Calgary urban planner and entrepreneur; Avnish Nanda, a civil rights lawyer; and Aaron Paquette, an Edmonton city councillor.

Their provocative, in-depth conversations about Alberta identity, Alberta mythology, and Alberta's complicated relationship with the rest of Canada may challenge all your stereotypes about Alberta and the people who call it home.

Alberta Unbound is available on most major streaming services, including Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, iHeartRadio, Amazon and PodBean. Clips are available upon request.

The Honourable Paula Simons was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2018. Born and raised in Edmonton, she's a graduate of the University of Alberta and Stanford University. Before joining the Senate, she spent 30 years working as a journalist – including 23 years with the Edmonton Journal, where she was an award-winning political columnist and investigative reporter. She's also been a playwright, a podcaster, a CBC documentary producer, and a passionate amateur historian. She's a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources, and the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation and Communications. She spends an inordinate amount of time on Twitter, @Paulatics

