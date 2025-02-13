Indeed Labs Unveils New Skincare Innovations for Gen Alpha and Beyond

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Indeed Labs, the award-winning Canadian skincare brand renowned for making science-backed beauty accessible, introduces an exciting new lineup of products designed to meet the needs of a new generation. Featuring a two-in-one cleanser, a milky toner, a brightening serum, and breakthrough microdarts, these products prioritize simplicity, effectiveness, and skin health for all ages, with a special focus on Generation Alpha and Gen Z.

"I have always led Indeed Labs with the consumer's best interest in mind, especially when it comes to developing products to meet their needs. With more young consumers embracing skincare, I saw an opportunity but also a concern: many teens use products too harsh for their skin. That's why my team and I developed this new line, designed specifically for Gen Z and Gen Alpha and their unique needs" states Dimitra Davidson, President and COO of Indeed Labs.

The New Lineup:

1. Gentle AF Cleanser:

A two-in-one solution that effortlessly removes makeup, pollutants, sunscreen, and impurities without stripping the skin. Barrier-supporting with a unique lotus extract known for its self-cleansing properties. Versatile for use morning, night, or anytime —ideal for those on the go. Luxurious foam texture that lasts without breaking down.



2. Lit Toner:

A milky toner with a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture that creates a flawless makeup base. Controls sebum while supporting the microbiome with succinic acid . Easy to integrate into any routine and suitable for all skin types.



3. The G.O.A.T. Serum:

A wake-up shot for your skin , delivering a radiant, hydrated glow. Powered by hyaluronic acid and taurine , a gentle alternative to vitamin C for younger skin. Slightly sticky finish makes it the perfect primer for makeup.



4. Microdarts:

Target breakouts at the source with deeper penetration than traditional patches. Use as soon as pimples form or as a follow-up to in-patches for continued treatment. A revolutionary addition to your skincare toolkit for fast, effective results. Available online and in store on February 20th



Skin Solutions for Every Age:

Designed to meet the unique needs of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Indeed Labs' latest skincare lineup features safe, gentle, and non-stripping ingredients. With science-backed formulations, consumers of all ages will see skin benefits. Created with moms in mind, these products offer an affordable and accessible option for teens. Proudly Canadian, the new Gen Alpha collection is priced under $15 and available in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart, and indeedlabs.com, as well as in the U.S. at Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and indeedlabs.com.

Indeed Labs continues to lead with innovation, accessibility, and inclusivity, offering solutions for those looking to get into skincare, simplify their routine, or achieve that coveted glow. For more information, visit www.indeedlabs.com .

About Indeed Labs

Indeed Labs™ creates products with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly-sourced. Since inception, the mission has been to change the way consumers look at skincare and their skincare journey. The brand strives to be the one consumers turn to for real results, and formulas driven by science. Always at the forefront of innovation, their goal is to revolutionise the skincare industry with trusted products that deliver the results consumers are looking for, at wallet friendly prices. www.indeedlabs.com

