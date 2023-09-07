Incredible Group Brings Canada a BURST of Fun with PMI Kids' World's Piñata Smashlings™ Toy Line!

The Roblox Game is Coming to Life for Canadian Fans this Fall with Must-Have Collectibles!

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Incredible Group's growing catalog of licensed toys is about to burst with fun, as the company joins forces with PMI Kids' World to bring the Roblox-favourite Piñata Smashlings™ to life with a new collectible toy line. Kids across Canada will be able to interact with the beloved "Smashlings" characters in an entirely new way starting this fall!

Entertainment company Toikido introduced and won over the world with "Smashlings," cheeky little creatures and playful Piñatas that love to have fun and are always on the lookout for the Rainbow Whale who drops new Rainbow pods. Now, PMI Kids' World has transformed the Piñataverse into a variety of collectible figures, blind pods, and playsets.

"We are thrilled to be the partner of choice for Piñata Smashlings during its Canadian launch," said Saul Sacks, President of Incredible Group. "We immediately saw potential in this line and knew we had to jump on board to witness and help lead its growth. We have no doubt kids and families throughout Canada will love the brand as much as we do."

"Incredible Group has a long-standing tradition of success in the Canadian market, so the choice for a Canadian partner was not a difficult one," said Omer Dekel, COO of PMI Kids' World. "Their enthusiasm for this brand and its toys, as well as their performance, have impressed me greatly. We're certain it'll be an incredible success."

The new Piñata Smashlings toy range will offer new and exciting ways for fans to play with the characters, and each toy includes a unique QR code, enabling kids to unlock exclusive in-game content. There are more than 70 different 1.6-inch tall characters to collect in varying rarities. Rare, epic, and legendary characters are available alongside randomly-placed limited-edition gold and silver Smashlings, exclusive bubblegum pink Smashlings, and many more surprises!

The Piñata Smashlings toy collection includes:

Piñata Smashlings™ Figures 1 Pack Blind Pod

Each of Piñata Smashlings Blind Pods comes complete with 1 hidden character and an exclusive DLC code that grants Roblox in-game benefits.



Available at: Walmart Canada, Toys R Us, Indigo, Party City, Giant Tiger, Red Apple, London Drugs, Metro/JC, Well.ca

, London Drugs, Metro/JC, Well.ca Piñata Smashlings™ Figures 2 Pack Blind Pod

Each of Piñata Smashlings Blind Pods comes complete with 2 hidden characters and an exclusive DLC code that grants Roblox in-game benefits.



Available at: Walmart Canada (online only), Toys R Us, Indigo, Party City, London Drugs, Metro/JC, Hudson's Bay, Well.ca

Piñata Smashlings™ Figures 5 Pack

Each 5-pack of Piñata Smashlings Collectible Figures comes complete with 1 hidden character and an exclusive DLC code that grants Roblox in-game benefits.



Available at: Walmart Canada (online only), Toys R Us, Indigo, London Drugs, Metro/JC, Hudson's Bay, Well.ca

Piñata Smashlings™ Figures 5 Pack Featuring Geoffrey (Toys R Us Exclusive)

Each 5-pack of Piñata Smashlings Collectible Figures comes complete with 1 Toys R Us Geoffrey the Giraffe figure and an exclusive DLC code that grants Roblox in-game benefits.



Available at: Toys R Us

Piñata Smashlings™ Articulated Figure

Each of the 4 articulated Piñatas is 5 inches tall and comes complete with its own piñata stick accessory; 2 exclusive Smashlings, including a hidden, bubblegum pink Smashing; and an exclusive DLC code that grants Roblox in-game benefits.



Available at: Walmart Canada (online only), Toys R Us, Indigo, London Drugs, Metro/JC, Hudson's Bay, Well.ca

Piñata Smashlings™ 8" Plush Buddies

Standing 8-inch tall with 4 different designs to collect, the Piñata Smashlings soft Plush Buddies are sure to lighten up anyone's day!



Available at: Walmart Canada, Toys R Us, Indigo, Party City, Giant Tiger, Red Apple , London Drugs, Metro/JC, Hudson's Bay, Well.ca

About Incredible Group

Established in 2002, The Incredible Group is a North American brand that has grown to become a prominent and trusted leader in impulse items, licensed toys and promotional incentive products. The Incredible Group is the parent company of Incredible Play, Incredible Novelties, and Incredible Incentives. Incredible Play brings the fun as a distributor, wholesaler, licensor, and inventor, of the best in toys, games, outdoor, and more to our retail partners. Incredible Novelties is home to the latest trends for the hottest events, swag bags, and impulse items for retailers and event planners. Incredible Incentives provides fresh, unique, and customized promotional items making a bold statement for your brand. For more information, visit https://incrediblegroup.com/

About PMI Kid's World

Established in 1995, PMI is a leading gaming-sector toy manufacturer focused on licensing consumer products in over 170 countries.

At PMI Kids' World, it's all about bringing licensed IPs to life through initiative and affordable toys and collectibles. We're here to bring the best children's brands and the coolest lines to kids all over the world. Brands such as Among Us, Paw Patrol, Sonic Prime, and so many more!

Our mission is to make sure every child on the globe can experience the joy of play, regardless of their circumstances. For more information, visit www.pmi.co.il

About Toikido

Toikido Ltd is a new KIND of entertainment company that sets itself apart. An innovative, fun, and fast-paced studio which has become renowned for growing global audiences through the creation of captivating toys for emerging digital brands.

With a global reach Toikido offers an ecosystem across licensing, gaming, music, marketing, and entertainment and is dedicated to developing its own exceptional intellectual properties (IP) across all entertainment genres. Piñata Smashlings™ is Toikido's first internally-developed IP and set to become one of the most exciting children's brands, with the launch of a Roblox game, a range of toys, including collectables, action figures, plush and playsets, an official collectors guide and magazine, and an animated series to bring the Piñataverse to life.

Toikido was founded by serial entrepreneur Darran Garnham in 2020.

