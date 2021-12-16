Increasing Focus on Advancing Digital Customer Experience (CX) Transformation for Brands Boosts European Outsourcing Industry

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Personalization, 24/7 availability, and support through digital channels should enable most brands to keep up with changes in customer behavior. According to Frost & Sullivan, the European outsourcing industry's focus on improving the conversational customer experience has significantly boosted pandemic recovery, with CX outsourcing revenues expected to grow by 10.1% this year.

Over the last 12 months, 60% of European organizations have seen an increase of at least 20% in total interactions, with high-value interactions mostly occurring in cross-channel journeys that involve human agents at critical junctures. Frost & Sullivan has found it is almost impossible for organizations to scale up and handle additional interactions without focusing on digital channels. Most companies do not orchestrate digital channels well, hence the need for CX outsourcers.

Frost & Sullivan's latest article, Regaining the Competitive Edge in Outsourcing, discusses how CX outsourcers can help accelerate the digital transformation of organizations by incorporating technology into the customer journey and providing strategic advice to brands. It also highlights how brands should develop transparent partnerships with the outsourcer to harness valuable expertise and achieve strong outcomes.

"Outsourcers with particular digital skills have an obvious opportunity to help brands deliver a consistent and appropriate digital experience. Successful outsourcers will help organizations reduce effort and eliminate friction as increasingly well-informed customers move the goalposts that define basic customer satisfaction concepts," explained Alexander Michael, Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

Vassilis Tsantiotis, global director of strategic technology partnerships at Infobip, stated, "Organizations should set the bar even higher: it's about fostering a more conversational customer experience, which doesn't simply focus on problem-solving but builds long-term relationships with customers. Eventually, it increases loyalty, creates a better brand image, and drives more revenue."

Outsourcers will need to offer more than labor arbitrage and efficiencies in voice interactions to be competitive. Partnering with global cloud communication platform provider Infobip can help outsourcers:

Develop the optimal conversational customer experience through omnichannel solutions that establish a unified view of the customer and agent empowerment and support.

through omnichannel solutions that establish a unified view of the customer and agent empowerment and support. Introduce essential new channels, such as WhatsApp and Viber , based on industry innovations and brands' target demographics.

, based on industry innovations and brands' target demographics. Break up workflows to enhance self-service capabilities to better meet clients' needs and minimize associated costs.

to better meet clients' needs and minimize associated costs. Sustain a hybrid work model, depending on industry and specific client needs regarding data confidentiality and security, and employee preferences.

depending on industry and specific client needs regarding data confidentiality and security, and employee preferences. Deliver increased loyalty and conversion through AI-powered use cases, which provide 100% sentiment analysis, allowing organizations to capture how customers truly feel during interactions.

