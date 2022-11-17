THETFORD MINES, QC, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - At a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Mazarin Inc. (the "Corporation") held on November 17, 2022 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, the number of shares reserved under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan has been increased from 3,927,500 to 4,780,000, and other amendments were made to comply with the updated Policy 4.4 of TSXV, including that disinterested shareholder approval is required for any extension to the term of insider options. Stock options granted under the Stock Option Plan vest over a period of four years and are valid for a period of five years.

Mazarin Inc. is a natural resource company who focuses in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin's shares trade on the NEX under the stock symbol MAZ.H.

