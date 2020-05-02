Increase in phishing: Videotron urges caution

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In recent weeks, Videotron has seen an increase in phishing attempts related to COVID-19. Québec's telecommunications leader advises the public to exercise caution in order to avoid falling prey to schemes to extract personal information.

"Unfortunately, fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the current situation to gain access to Quebecers' personal information," says Pierre Bonin, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Videotron. "People need to be alert to phishing attempts and protect themselves. If you have the slightest doubt, do not respond to the message. Take the time to check it out."

What is phishing?

Phishing is a fraudulent attempt to obtain someone's personal information in order to steal their identity. It can take the form of an e-mail, phone call or text message asking for personal information. If the message appears to come from a well-known company, be even more wary: most reputable organizations will not ask you for your personal information in an e-mail or text message.

For more information about how to protect yourself against phishing, go to https://bit.ly/3d4bsor.

