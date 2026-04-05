LONGUEUIL, QC, April 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians were given a rare and inspiring glimpse into humans' return to the Moon, as Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Jeremy spoke live from aboard the Orion spacecraft.

During this space-to-Earth connection, Jeremy had the opportunity to answer questions from Canadians, including youth, across the country. Young participants were eager to explore what daily life looks like aboard the campervan‑sized Orion capsule, and to hear about the breathtaking views of the Moon and of Earth seen from deep space.

By bringing the nation along on the Artemis II journey through events like today's, Jeremy Hansen and the CSA aim to spark pride, participation, and a strong sense of belonging in this extraordinary chapter of space exploration. For Canadians who were able to speak with Jeremy live from space, the mission felt closer to home, transforming a remarkable achievement into a deeply personal and inspiring moment.

Quotes

"Canadian Space Agency astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen is the first Canadian in history to fly around the Moon: a once-in-a-generation moment of national pride. One that will unite Canadians. As we continue to push the boundaries of space exploration deeper into space – to the Moon and on to Mars – this historic mission will inspire young Canadians to reach for the stars and become the next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers and explorers."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Missions like Artemis II are a powerful way to connect with Canadians, especially young people. They spark curiosity, open imaginations, and show that an interest in STEM can lead to meaningful studies and careers in related fields. By inspiring the next generation today, we are helping build the skilled workforce that will shape Canada's future in innovation and space exploration."

– Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

"Sharing this journey with Canadians is incredibly meaningful to me. I want every young person watching to know that this mission belongs to all of us. I hope it sparks the imagination of the next generation, because Canada's future in space is bright, and it will take all of us to build it."

– Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

Questions for this national outreach event were collected through a special collaboration with the Canadian Association of Science Centres, Ulnooweg Education Centre, and Connected North, as well as through a contest open to Canadians.





The crew will fly by the Moon and spend several hours observing and photographing the geological features on the surface. Using knowledge gained through geology training done in northern Labrador and elsewhere, they will describe what they see to help scientists understand the ancient geologic processes that shaped the Moon and our solar system and support future surface missions.





At the crew's closest approach, the Moon will appear the size of a basketball held at arm's length. They are also expected to see areas of the far side with the naked eye that no other humans have ever seen before and travel farther beyond the Moon than any other humans in history, breaking the long-standing record of Apollo 13 in 1970.





The mission is expected to splash down on April 10 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.

Associated links

Artemis II: Destination Moon

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen's biography

Information kit – Artemis II mission

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]