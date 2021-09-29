Inclusive Café Employs Differently-Abled People is Now Open at Quest University in Squamish

"Hi, how are you? My name is Joe. What is your name?" – These friendly words greet anyone who enters Joe's Table Cafe in Squamish, located in the Library building at Quest University.

SQUAMISH, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - A new location of Joe's Table Café opened at Quest University to employ differently-abled people and provide meaningful employment opportunities. In partnership with the Sea to Sky Community Services Society, this new location will employ two cognitively challenged staff members.

Joe's Table Café in Squamish opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 16 and was attended by a number of community leaders. Chief Dale Harry (Pekultn Siyam) of the Squamish Nation and his brother Alan Dale welcomed the guests with a drum ceremony before the proceedings, and Karen Elliott, Mayor of Squamish District; Stockwell Day; former member of House of Commons; Dr. Jeff Warren, Vice President Academic Arts & Humanities; and Cindy Cardiff, Sea to Sky Community Services employment program were also in attendance and made welcome remarks.

The guests were treated to wonderful cello performance by Woohyeong Jin (Daniel Jin). Daniel autistic and extremely musically inclined, having played the cell since the age of 10.

Joe's Table in Squamish also aims to incorporate the community of Squamish with the campus of Quest. During the event, an art gallery wall was unveiled. Through the Art in Business initiative run by the Squamish Arts Council, the gallery wall will highlight artwork from local Squamish artists. The current display is on until December 16, and will feature Gwen Phelan, a visual artist and graduate of Emily Carr University.

Originally founded in 2013 by Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung, Joe's Table Café originally opened in Burnaby to honour their late son Joseph, who tragically passed away during an epileptic seizure during a swimming accident.

"Joe loved meeting people and saying greetings," says Dr. Peter Chung. "But unfortunately, six months before we opened the first coffee shop, God took him home."

After the passing of Joseph and with the launch of their first location of Joe's Table, Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung made future plans to open new locations in a number of different cities across the province, in honour of their late son and to employ many more people with developmental differences. To learn more, visit www.joestablecafe.com.

Joe's Table Café looks forward to welcoming the community of Squamish for an ethically-sourced cup of coffee and a friendly chat.

