Led by researchers from Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), Université Laval, and McGill University, the Équilibre research chair aims to promote a more inclusive research ecosystem for women and underrepresented groups in science and engineering.

QUÉBEC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Thanks to support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Fonds de recherche du Québec - secteur Nature et technologies (FRQ), the Équilibre research chair will receive a total of $1,900,000 over five years, to be shared among the three universities. The chairholders will also receive financial support from their respective institutions and external partners.

An innovative initiative to empower university research professionals

Although nearly 50% of PhD holders in Canada hold university positions, few of them become professors. Many, particularly women and underrepresented groups, hold positions as university research professionals (URPs) in research teams, research administration, and scientific platforms. Platform scientists, a specific type of URP, play an essential role in experimental design, data collection and analysis, the training and mentoring of graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, and infrastructure management, but their contributions are often hidden and remain underappreciated, and their career paths lack structure, upward mobility, and long-term security.

The Équilibre transdisciplinary chair is a bold and original initiative that aims to correct this shortcoming and place URPs at the centre of the research ecosystem, in particular by creating recognition frameworks around three objectives:

Understanding barriers and promoting diversity in career paths Empowering URPs through training and mentoring Developing and disseminating career trajectory frameworks and recognition

« Innovation flourishes when people at all levels of research are supported. Through the Équilibre Chair, we are committed to creating diverse career paths, offering training opportunities, and providing meaningful recognition so that all voices in Canada's natural sciences and engineering community can be heard and thrive."

— Kulbir Kaur Ghuman,

Assistant Professor at the INRS Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre

Canada Research Chair (level 2) in computer-aided material design for energy and

environmental applications

Specialist in the science of computational materials

Holder of the new Équilibre Chair

« Academic Research Professionals (ARPs) are essential to the fabric of research discovery and innovation. The Équilibre program will spotlight ARPs, many of whom are women and members of underrepresented groups, and provide the training and support they need to thrive. By promoting these careers and establishing stable, transparent career paths and equitable recognition frameworks, Équilibre ensures the contributions of ARPs to research success are valued and recognized."

— Claire Brown,

Biophysicists and expert in advance microscopics at McGill University

Professor in the Department of Physiology

Director of the Advanced Bioimaging Platform

Member of the Québec Ordre de l'excellence en éducation and

Holder of the new Équilibre Chair

"A successful research ecosystem calls for the inclusion of all those involved and the recruitment of a wide range of human resources. The Équilibre Chair aims to promote and enhance everyone's contribution to science and engineering research. It will help us raise awareness of exciting academic paths and attract young people from all backgrounds to these careers."

— Marie-Eve Paquet,

Associate Professor in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, Université Laval

Molecular and cellular biologist, CERVO Research Centre

Director of the Canadian Optogenetics and Vectorology Foundry

Holder of the new Équilibre Chair

