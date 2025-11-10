MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, and Artère de l'Est inaugurated a new housing service for young people aged 16 to 23 who are experiencing precarious or vulnerable situations.

Located at 11180 Notre-Dame street, this service aims to provide safe accommodation, psychosocial support, and reintegration activities to this clientele, while empowering them to overcome challenges and develop their independence.

This event was attended by Eric St-Pierre, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Sonia Bélanger, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers, Minister Responsible for Social Services, Minister for Health, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, and Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

This project represents an investment of over $1.7 million. The Government of Canada contributed $422,465 to this project through the Reaching Home program, as well as over $912,000 through the Community Encampment Response Plan. The Government of Quebec contributed $400,000 through its financial assistance measure to revitalize eastern Montreal.

This new transitional housing service is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It offers 10 beds, a temporary shelter with a sofa bed, as well as bathroom facilities and a laundry room. During their stay, young people will also receive meals and personalized support tailored to their background and aspirations.

Quotes

"Providing shelter and support to our vulnerable youth gives them a real chance to rebuild their future. The Government of Canada is proud to collaborate with the Government of Quebec and organizations such as L'Artère de l'Est to support initiatives that promote independence, dignity, and hope."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson , Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Every young person deserves access to a safe and caring environment, which is precisely why this new housing service will make a real difference in the lives of people here in eastern Montreal. It will offer many young people a place to call home, support, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives, which will help prevent exclusion and build a more resilient and inclusive community." "

Eric St-Pierre, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"Providing young people in the eastern part of Montreal with this welcoming, safe, and supportive space is a concrete and humane response to a pressing need in our society. I am delighted to be working with L'Artère de l'Est, an organization that embodies the values of solidarity, dignity, and hope that we hold dear. Only by continuing to join forces with all our partners and organizations will we be able to meet the needs of young people and give them every opportunity to succeed."

Sonia Bélanger, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers, Minister Responsible for Social Services, Minister for Health, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"L'Artère de l'Est is proof that when the community comes together, we can truly change lives. Here, we reach out to young people who need a helping hand to get back on track and believe in their future again."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"This new housing service is a great example of our collective efforts to support young people in eastern Montreal. By joining forces with committed partners such as Artère de l'Est, we are offering these young people a caring environment where they can rebuild their lives, regain their confidence, and look to the future with hope."

Karine Boivin Roy, Member of National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for the Metropolis

"L'Artère de l'Est was born out of a real need related to the increase in poverty among young people. According to the Canadian Housing Survey, 13.2% of young people aged 15 to 34 are visibly homeless, compared to 23% who are hidden homeless. Too many young people find themselves without resources adapted to their realities. In fact, Maison Tangente, the most central shelter in eastern Montreal, reported refusing 462 overnight stays in 2023-2024. Today, we are opening a place where they can rebuild their lives and look to the future without being uprooted from their original living environment."

Valérie Chrétien, Director of l'Artère de l'Est

Quick facts

L'Artère de l'Est is a non-profit organization located in Montréal-Est. It provides temporary accommodation, personalized support, and social integration services for young people aged 16 to 23 who are in precarious situations. Its approach is based on kindness, collaboration, and youth empowerment.

Reaching Home is a community-based program that aims to prevent and reduce homelessness in Canada. It provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative helps reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment in each targeted community of a Community Encampment Response Plan, which is based on an approach that promotes residential stability with support to ensure the dignity of individuals.

Since 2001, the governments of Canada and Quebec have entered into successive agreements for the joint implementation in Quebec of programs of Canada designed to support projects aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness at the local community level, including the Canada-Quebec Agreement on Reaching Home and the Canada-Quebec Agreement on Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments.

Associated Links

Canada's Housing Plan

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy

Canada's National Housing Strategy

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Funding Delivered under the Investing in Canada Plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Sasha Trudel, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers, Minister Responsible for Social Services, Minister for Health, 418-208-2584; Jean-Philippe Labre, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, 514 618-5167