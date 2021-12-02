Inaugural Hurun Report and Luxury Listings Real Estate Awards Are Coming to Canada on January 21st for its First Event in North America

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - To kick off 2022, the first-ever Hurun Report x Luxury Listings Real Estate Awards will bring together the top realtors and developers across Canada to share in this monumental occasion.

The summit will be hosted on Friday, January 21st, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Mr. Hurun (Rupert Hoogewerf) will be in attendance to present the awards, amongst notable guests including outstanding entrepreneurs, real estate developers, and established realtors from across Canada.

The Realtor Award Categories include:

Top 30 Realtors in Canada, People's Choice Awards, Most Innovative Realtors, Rookies of the Year, and Social Media Leaders.

The Developer Award Categories include:

Top 30 Developers in Canada, Most Anticipated Projects, Most Iconic Builds, Most Environmentally Conscious Project, and People's Choice Awards.

We encourage Canadian real estate developer to take advantage of this unique opportunity and apply to be a nominee. By being part of this special event, it will provide extraordinary value primarily through media exposure and connection with industry leaders. You will be amongst like-minded individuals that are top achievers in real estate development, thus providing you invaluable exposure and association. You will be able to connect and develop relationships with top companies and professionals in real estate at the social gathering of the year, complete with panelist discussions and an awards dinner gala.

To apply: https://www.limitlessglobalmedia.com/hurun-awards

Being associated with Hurun Report and this event is a unique opportunity to be exposed to a dynamic, international global network of clients with high buying power.

About Hurun

Established in 1999 by Rupert Hoogewerf (Mr. Hurun), Hurun Report Inc. has grown into a leading research platform based in Shanghai, Mumbai, Oxford and Sydney with an international reach across the world, best-known for its China and India rich lists, and with 150 employees today. Hurun Report generated 8 billion views across all online and offline platforms of the Hurun brand last year, up 50% year on year, through putting out lists and research. (Data based on date March 2021)

About Luxury Listings Luxury Listings is globally recognized as the leading digital marketing agency for real estate. We manage, promote and certify the top real estate professionals in the world on our network of over 4 million people and 75 million monthly impressions.

