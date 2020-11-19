Inabuggy Partners with McEwan Fine Foods Don Mills to Introduce the First 3D Virtual Grocery Shopping Experience in Canada

"Our first-of-its-kind virtual shopping portal piloted with McEwan Don Mills is offering customers a glimpse into the online grocery shopping experience of the future," said Julian Gleizer, CEO and Founder of Inabuggy. "This premium experience enhances both customer engagement and convenience, and lets customers get a close-up view of store items within each aisle, letting them feel like they are physically in the store."

As more customers continue to shop for their groceries online during the pandemic, the new 3D shopping experience allows customers to quickly shop or browse the aisles for fresh produce, meats, fish, restaurant quality prepared meals, and gourmet grocery items, while finding the items they want in the same place, each and every time they access the platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Inabuggy to launch this exciting virtual grocery shopping portal at McEwan Don Mills," said Mark McEwan, Chef and Owner of The McEwan Group. "We have a wide variety of unique products and quality produce and this feature will allow our guests to discover our offerings from the comfort of their homes, making it even easier to eat well."

Across Canada, Inabuggy offers delivery of over 700,000 SKUs through its website and app from 50+ retail partners in 200+ regions servicing British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Inabuggy has also partnered with CPG companies including Conagra Brands, Fruits From Chile, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Oppenheimer Group, SC Johnson, and others.

About Inabuggy:

Since launching in 2015, Inabuggy has allowed Canadians to shop thousands of items online and via the Inabuggy app from their favourite grocery and specialty stores including Costco, Rexall and PetSmart – and have everything delivered to their doorsteps in as little as one hour. Inabuggy's personal shoppers handpick, pack and deliver orders to ensure quality and freshness, and to fulfill special requests from customers about their items. Inabuggy delivers to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, with more plans to expand in the coming months.

About McEwan Fine Foods:

McEwan Fine Foods is a gourmet marketplace and a reflection of Chef Mark McEwan's distinctive style of cooking. McEwan Fine Foods brings the freshest produce, world's best culinary finds and Mark's signature prepared meals straight to your table. With three locations in Toronto: McEwan Don Mills, McEwan Yonge & Bloor and McEwan TD, it's easy to bring quality dining home. Visit: www.mcewangroup.ca/grocery to learn more.

