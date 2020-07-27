Inabuggy Partners with Kitchen Essentials Offering Quick, On-Demand Delivery of Foodservice Supplies, Ingredients and PPE to Restaurants

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting today, Canada's leading on-demand grocery delivery service Inabuggy is partnering with foodservice provider Kitchen Essentials to deliver restaurant-quality foods, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to restaurants and small businesses across Toronto and the GTA.

The partnership offers consumers the ability to source restaurant-quality groceries and PPE, with savings on bulk orders. It will also provide exceptional value for chefs and restaurateurs who are looking to place orders that are customized to their operational capacity and to cut costs in the current environment, with no minimum purchase required.

Like with their home delivery, Inabuggy offers quick, on-demand grocery and alcohol delivery in as little as one hour to the restaurateurs.

"As COVID-19 restrictions slowly continue to loosen, restaurants will be operating at 50% capacity," said Julian Gleizer, CEO and Founder of Inabuggy. "We've partnered with Kitchen Essentials to give restaurants the convenience of placing smaller orders and bulk orders instead of having to place larger orders like they would have when they were operating at 100% capacity."

With the goal of helping restaurants and small businesses successfully relaunch during the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership with Kitchen Essentials offers an extensive product list that includes PPE such as gloves, hand sanitizer and masks, premium selections of steaks, burgers and barbecue essentials, frozen vegetables and fish options including salmon, scallops and cod.

Kitchen Essentials serves Toronto and the regional municipalities of Durham, Halton, Peel and York.

Across Canada, Inabuggy offers delivery of over 700,000 SKUs through its website and app from 50+ retail partners in 200 regions. Inabuggy has also partnered with consumer packaged goods companies SC Johnson, Hershey's, Danone, The Oppenheimer Group, Conagra Brands, Litehouse Foods and others.

About Inabuggy:

Since 2015, Canadians can have thousands of items from their favourite grocery and specialty stores including Costco, Rexall and PetSmart, delivered to their doorsteps in as little as one hour through Inabuggy. Expert Inabuggy shoppers handpick, pack and deliver orders to ensure quality and freshness. Inabuggy delivers to the GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary.

About Kitchen Essentials:

Kitchen Essentials is a collection of dependable foodservice basics at a value customers can appreciate. Kitchen Essentials provides an assortment of foodservice necessities to the restaurant industry.

