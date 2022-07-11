InABuggy announces: new name to "Buggy", new leadership, capital and the opening of their own rapid grocery delivery service

In May 2022, the company raised $4.6M to expand its offering, and focus on opening its own micro warehouses across the country. "Buggy raises the bar for Canadians who are seeking an affordable, convenient, and high quality grocery and more delivery experience. Powered by technology and led by a visionary CEO and team of experts, the decision to invest was a no-brainer," said Alessia Vettese, Buggy Board member. As a part of this raise, the board recruited Canadian entrepreneur, Nicole Verkindt, to invest and also take over as CEO. Verkindt brings 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur, including founding supply chain technology business OMX, and as a prolific early stage technology investor, including stints investing in startups as a Dragon on CBC's Next Gen Dragon's Den and Gimlet media's "The Pitch". "What attracted me to the business was experiencing what is happening in Europe and the US right now. Canadians deserve a better way of ordering what they need - and it must be driven by tech." The company is investing heavily in technology, having completely re-built its app and by leveraging Canadian tech company OrderGrid to ensure that inventory tracking and restocking is automated. "OrderGrid is building software that changes the way grocery and quick-commerce works in Canada and across the globe, helping get groceries to customers quickly and accurately. We are excited to partner with the team at Buggy to power the launch of Buggy Stores in Canada," said Kris Calder, CEO of OrderGrid.

"Buggy was an early innovator in this space with an incredible, hard working, experienced team, and now it's making instant needs delivery just that much better," said Buggy CEO Nicole Verkindt. "By opening our own Buggy Stores, we are able to reduce the cost of groceries and more by up to 25% from other delivery options, we have live inventory from the warehouse to the app, so we will never substitute a product, and we can deliver it in 15 minutes, depending on where the order is coming from."

Today, Buggy officially opens its first microwarehouse, in Leslieville, enabling customers to order directly from them, and the company plans to open many more in the coming months. You can download the app in the apple app store here and Android here. Use BUGGYME for 20% off your first order. You can also view the launch video here.

SOURCE Buggy

