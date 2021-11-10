In Wake of Climate Summit, Consumers Ask What They Can Do? Answer: Go For Wool

"Wool is the most sustainable of all of the natural fibres, by choosing wool you are not only choosing a wonderful multi-property garment or piece of furnishing but something that is good for the planet," said Matthew J. Rowe, CEO of Canada's Campaign for Wool.

Many people don't appreciate that wool has a number of qualities that make it perfect for a sustainable economy. Wool is a unique fibre that is environmentally friendly on a number of levels:

Renewable and sustainable: wool is an all-natural fibre that is harvested annually during the shearing season at no harm or inconvenience to the sheep.

Wool is easy to recycle: a virtue highlighted by Holt Renfrew 's recent capsule collection showcasing the best in sustainable wool fashion by notable Canadian designers such as LINE, often patronized by young royals and Hollywood celebrities.

's recent capsule collection showcasing the best in sustainable wool fashion by notable Canadian designers such as LINE, often patronized by young royals and celebrities. Wool is a remarkable insulating fibre and is now being used as insulation in eco-friendly homes. As a semi-permeable material, wool can absorb and transfer humidity from hotter environments and release it in colder ones, creating a comfortable medium whenever your home ' s temperature fluctuates.

s temperature fluctuates. Wool is a Sound Suppressant - Wool ' s unique molecular shape reduces airborne sound, surface noise and sound transmission.

s unique molecular shape reduces airborne sound, surface noise and sound transmission. Mold Resistant and Fire Retardant - As wool maintains a natural moisture and nitrogen content, it is actually self extinguishing below temperatures of 560 degrees celsius. Bonus: as a keratin, it ' s also inherently resistant to mold!

s also inherently resistant to mold! A Natural Temperature Regulator - A repellent exterior and absorbent interior work together to insulate during periods of high humidity. This is a primary reason for its use in winter clothing but it is also a miracle summer fibre as well.

With climate change being a growing issue, the environmental properties of wool make it the ideal fibre for the future.

The Campaign for Wool is an international program launched and guided by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to educate the world on the myriad uses of wool. The Campaign invites collaboration across different sectors such as fashion, retailers, construction and much more to showcase the fantastic properties wool offers to consumers. The Canadian campaign was first introduced in 2014 to raise awareness and revitalize Canada's wool industry.

