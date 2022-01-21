In the wake of synagogue attack, Ontario municipal leaders gather for antisemitism Summit

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, more than 100 mayors, councillors, police, and municipal staff participated in a province-wide summit on antisemitism. Panelists shared best practices in the fight against hate, discrimination, and antisemitism in our cities. The Summit was organized by CIJA and chaired by Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua as a follow-up to the National Summit on Antisemitism in July 2021.

In response, Noah Shack, Vice President, GTA of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), issued the following statement:

"Still fresh in our mind, the hostage-taking in Texas is a chilling reminder of the dangerous threat of antisemitism and the pressing need to act before horrific incidents of violence occur. Today's Summit sends a powerful message to Jewish Ontarians that their neighbourhood, their municipality, and their province is their home.

"We are grateful to all the city leaders who attended and to Mayor Bevilacqua for chairing today's summit and launching the Ontario Municipal Leaders' Pledge. We look forward to other mayors joining this initiative and continuing to take concrete steps to fight antisemitism, sending a clear message that antisemitism has no place in our municipalities."

Additional Background:

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada.

