In the past year, 'pandemic' pet ownership soared, with approximately 3.7 million Canadians having adopted, purchased or fostered a cat or dog

Purina® Beyond® brings experts from across the nation together to answer pet owners' burning questions just as the brand celebrates the expansion of its thoughtfully sourced & traceable natural pet food line-up

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The last year was monumental when it comes to pet ownership, with a recent survey commissioned by Purina® Beyond®* uncovering that a whopping 3.7 million (10 per cent) of Canadians newly adopted, purchased or fostered a cat or a dog during the pandemic. With such a surge in pet ownership, Canadian pet parents, both seasoned and new, are looking for reliable information from experts in everything from training, health, behaviour, and of course - feeding and nutrition. To showcase the brand's commitment to living up to its name, Purina® Beyond® hosted a virtual expert panel, available here , featuring four pet industry experts in conversation about everything Canadians need to know about pet parenthood and ingredient traceability.

The panel experts include Toronto-based veterinarian Dr. Bryan Gelman, dog behaviourist Deena Cooper, pet nutrition specialist Stacy Lynn Morley and MSC Chef ambassador and traceability expert Charlotte Langley. The group shares a lively discussion answering some burning questions posed by Canadians around pet parenting and everything in between on their journey through raising their cat or dog!

"With our Purina® Beyond® expanded lineup, we're tapping into Canadian pet parents' need for pet food that offers natural, nourishing ingredients that are traceable back to our trusted sources," said Stacy Lynn Morley, Nutritional Communications Manager at Purina Canada. "And, with over half (59 per cent) of Canadian pet parents questioning what brand of food to purchase and 55 per cent having questions about confirming which ingredients are healthy for their beloved pet, we wanted to continue to live up to our philosophy of going beyond by ensuring Canadians have the information they need to confidently feel good about raising their pets."

Canadians can find the full range of Purina Beyond® products for their cats and dogs online at purina.ca/beyond and at local retailers across the country.

About Purina® Beyond®

The Beyond® lineup for cats and dogs includes high-quality, natural ingredients with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients. The dry lineup is made with real, recognizable ingredients, including high-quality poultry or fish as the first ingredient on the list, without artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives, as well as no use of corn, wheat, or soy, or poultry by-product meal. The Beyond lineup undergoes a rigorous evaluation process for new ingredients, and offers a traceability guarantee, meaning all ingredients can be traced back to our trusted sources. Safely sourced ingredients include Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certified Wild & Sustainable Salmon, Alaskan Cod & Whitefish, Chicken Raised without Steroids and Free-Run Eggs. The latest lineup of Beyond® foods has something for every pet and includes varieties for both cats and dogs, regardless of their taste preferences, in both wet and dry formats. Now that is something that pet parents can feel good about. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness.

For product information, availability, and more information on ingredients and sourcing, head to purina.ca/beyond .

*Purina® Beyond® Omnibus Survey Results - April, 2021

From April 12th to April 14th 2021 an online survey of 1,509 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue . For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

