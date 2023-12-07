Live Feed today starting at 4:00 pm (EST)

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The farewell ceremony to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, scheduled today (December 7) at sunset on the island of Dominica will be broadcasted live at at 4:00 pm (EST) on the following links:

YouTube :https://youtube.com/live/QvOE9i2GbUA?feature=share

Facebook :https://business.facebook.com/events/2806386526176553/

enabling relatives, friends and colleagues of the couple to join Dominicans in what promises to be a very moving tribute.

More than 15 local organizations will take part in the ceremony. Divers, fishermen, ecologists: all forces of the Dominican society are showing up for the deceased.

They will come together at the Soufriere Bay, both offshore and on the jetty. At sunset, Dominicans will paddle out and form a circle "a symbol of the community and of the resilience of this exceptional couple ", explains Simon Walsh, of the REZDM Foundation (Resilient Dominica Project).

A minute of silence will be observed at 4:34 pm as flowers will be thrown in the middle of the circle at sea and traditional chants will arise, sung a cappella by the Sisserou Singers gathered on the jetty in a candlelight vigil.

In view of the tragic circumstances surrounding the couple's passing, this ceremony is much more than a tribute to two much-loved and community-oriented citizens. This vigil will bring us together, beyond the seas, to grieve two remarkable human beings.

SOURCE The Daniel Langlois Foundation

For further information: Source: Sylvie Deslauriers 514 824-0670 / [email protected]; For REZDM, Daniel Langlois Foundation, Coulibre Ridge Resort