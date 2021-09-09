In the age of Climate-Anxiety elders can ease despair by proxy voting for underage youth

"World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10, each year. We know the 2021 election outcome is pivotal for young peoples' Mental Health (MH). Conservative's (just-released) MH plan fails to connect their historic Climate INACTION with these serious MH impacts. They've cooked up a recipe for hopelessness", says Pegg.

In response, Pegg offers his thesis; "If people are worrying about the earth's & democracy's fragility, if kids are needing hope, then bringing generations together on Climate (by proxy voting) is an opportunity to transfer the values of civic responsibility & selflessness, while boosting thousands of kids".

"The proxy, a grandparent, parent, or trusted friend, listens to a young person's Climate concerns, then votes for Climate ACTION on behalf of the child. Voting "in trust" for these largely forgotten kids costs nothing & will mean everything to them, a powerfully instructive, validating moment", says Pegg.

He points out, "Elders' show up for the many who gave their lives for young people's future, including the right to vote. From nuclear weapons threats to global conflict, elders understand existential fears, including the recent COVID carnage in nursing homes".

Pegg concludes: "The world's in crisis. Like it or not, the Carbon era is dying. We must urgently transition to a cleaner future before it's too late. It's not about partisan politics – it's about survival.

The physical & MH toll on youth is another reason for ACTION in this election. The decision should be easy. The party presenting the most feasible, decisive plan for Climate ACTION should get our vote, period".

To support this message, Pegg uses Neil Armstrong's moon-landing voice in his new music video, a collage celebrating kids to help convince elders to make the ultimate gesture. Music Video link #CarbonCrime

