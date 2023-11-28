In Support of Assisting Canadians Facing Food Insecurity: Kellanova Marks Giving Tuesday with $100,000 Donation to Food Banks Canada

Funds will support creating a place at the table for the millions of

Canadians who access food banks each year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Canada) is marking Giving Tuesday today by supporting Food Banks Canada with a $100,000 financial donation to support families, kids, seniors, students who need more help than ever this holiday season.

The statistics are startling. Food Banks Canada saw nearly 2 million visits in March 2023 – up 32% since 2022 and up 79% since 2019 – and the number continues to rise as Canadians struggle to pay for basic expenses. Food insecurity is largely a hidden crisis but, by shining a spotlight on these grim statistics, more Canadians can help food banks combat this prevalent issue.

"We know rates of food insecurity in Canada have increased to the highest levels on record and 1/3 of food bank clients are now children," says Lores Tomé, Head, Corporate Affairs, Kellanova Canada. "With food banks across Canada in crisis mode, we're doing what we can to live up to our Better Days Promise – a commitment to advancing equitable access to food for all Canadians and creating a future where people are nourished and fulfilled."

"There has never been a more challenging time for food banks across the country and unfortunately the demand continues to grow," says Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer at Food Banks Canada. "We know, the only way we will be able to end food insecurity in Canada is if we all come to the table. Thank you Kellanova for joining with us, and for making the commitment and supporting us as we work towards a Canada where no one goes hungry."

Canadians can come to the table to help support Food Banks Canada and the millions of hungry Canadians in need this Giving Tuesday, and beyond, by visiting: https://donate.foodbankscanada.ca/Donation/betterdayspromise/

To learn more about Kellanova's Better Days Promise, please visit

https://betterdayspromise.kellanova.com/

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who this year made 1.9 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCountreport. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada were no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

About Kellanova Canada

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands in Canada including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, Nutri-Grain®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Kellanova brands generated an estimated $12.6 billion in net sales in 2022.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.kellanova.ca for more information.

SOURCE Kellanova Canada

For further information: Kellanova Canada Media Hotline, 905.290.5416, [email protected]; Siobhan Girvan, Strategic Objectives, 905.809.2076, [email protected]